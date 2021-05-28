GANJE: Easements and the trouble they bring

As a Harding County cowboy once said, “hey I aint asking for an easement on the land - just the right to recreate on the land.” If you are an easement holder you probably have the right to walk across your neighbor’s land. But if one’s obligation is the legal cousin to an easement - the “restrictive covenant” - you may have to run across the land at night because you are not sure if you have the right to even be there.

Easements are different than restrictive covenants. An easement is a conveyance, that is a transfer, of some real property rights. – usually to a neighboring property. A restrictive covenant is not a transfer of rights but is a legal promise to do or not do a particular act concerning the property. A restrictive covenant creates a limitation on the use of one’s land so that the value and enjoyment of another party’s land is protected.

This opinion piece is not a commentary on the proper strategy for negotiating easements but rather an overview of some of the bigger issues I run across in this legal neighborhood. Easement agreement terms and conditions are as broad as they are long. For example, property requiring ingress or egress across BLM controlled land, such as the business property previously known as the Mustang Ranch, requires easements from various agencies of the government.