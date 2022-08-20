GANJE: Gone with the wind

South Dakota and very few other states in the U.S. have an anti-wind severance statute. A landowner cannot transfer, lease or sell to a third party his wind energy rights unless he is ‘leasing’ or granting an ‘easement’ to a wind energy developer. The state legislature decided a few years back that, “No interest in any resource located on a tract of land and associated with the production

or potential production of energy from wind power on the tract of land

may be severed from the surface estate.” So much for property rights in a property rights state. For this piece I will not be talking about the preservation of scenic views or potential changes to the natural character of a property; these are legitimate issues to be left for another discussion.

Do you the landowner have the exclusive right to all wind on your property? Yes, the surface owner has this right. Can this ownership of wind rights be transferred to a non-developer third party or provided to heirs in a will? Nope. To what extent is one’s ownership of wind rights a property right? Limited, as we will learn.

Why did big brother in the guise of state legislators and their honorable lobbyists create a law to prohibit the right to lease out or sell a real property right in South Dakota? I am not a psychoanalyst and am certainly not sure how many of the legislators at the time went through psychoanalysis so I cannot readily diagnose the matter from that perspective.

The old English Law scholar Mr. Blackstone tells us ‘to whomsoever the soil belongs, it is theirs up to the sky and down to the depths.’ But Mr. Blackstone lived a long time ago and did not appreciate the handsome authority of a modern, thoughtful legislature to take away property rights. South Dakota has adopted the old right-to-the-air-and-wind principle but then overrode it with its anti-wind severance law.

In California we observe active wind energy development has occurred for many years (both good and bad in its results). One appellate state court ruled you can sever wind rights. This California case approved the severance of wind rights from the surface estate. The court held that one may have a right to use wind power rights without owning any interest in the land. The court ruled that wind power rights are “substantial rights” capable of purchase and sale in the marketplace.

In the world of a property owner’s mineral rights the law is quite the contrary. The transfer or severance of an owner’s mineral rights has existed for many years, leading to established laws, regulations, and court decisions on the practice. In South Dakota a surface owner can sell, lease as well as participate in ownership with outside third parties on oil and gas matters, hard rock mining projects and even the use and sale of a gravel pit.

Now dear reader I do not recommend a carte blanche land rush for wind severance rights. I do not suggest we convert to the freeboard church of Wind Deeds. No, the issue warrants the creation of a careful legal matrix. However the absence of this property right contravenes the state’s property rights persona.

David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.