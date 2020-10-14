GANJE: Government pardons in a democracy

In old European law and custom only the king or queen granted pardons. In contemporary U S law the president and state governors are authorized to do this. History has always entertained me. It was often said under the misleading but popular maxim that, ‘The king can do no wrong.' The maxim reflected two concepts. First, the king was immune from prosecution, and, second, the king's decisions on how or who to pardon were not to be questioned. That is good supervisory employment if you can get it.

Federal self-pardons. No president in history has yet self-pardoned. Nevertheless, under the U S Constitution the pardon power of a president is broad. On the issue of a federal self-pardon Federal Judge Richard Posner wrote in the 1990s, “It has generally been inferred from the breadth of the constitutional language that the president can indeed pardon himself.” He referred to self-pardoning by a president of the president himself for violations of federal law. Not all authorities agree. Shortly before Richard Nixon’s resignation as president, the Justice Department issued its own memo on the subject. The Acting Assistant Attorney General then said, “Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the President cannot pardon himself.” And it is argued that a self-pardon by the president is incompatible with the provision of Article II, Section 3 that “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed”