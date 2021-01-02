GANJE: Hard times revisited

In North Dakota the cost to plug “producing wells” is expensive. A producing well is an unplugged well with a last production (LP) date within the past two years and average daily oil and gas production equal to or greater than 15 barrels of oil or 90 Mcf of natural gas. Carbon Tracker, an industry blog, calculates it would cost $2,985,000 to plug these North Dakota wells. Who would bear the brunt of decommissioning costs? Is there a better way to address end-of-project closure costs?

The end-of-project issue for a well is not difficult to understand. When companies get a permit to drill, they file or pay a set amount of money often referred to as a surety. This amount is intended to cover the cost of decommissioning, plugging and reclaiming the well. If the company plugs and reclaims the well itself the deposited surety is returned. If the company does not, or cannot, plug and reclaim the well for whatever reason (there are several), the state or feds use the surety to do the work. Unfortunately, the process does not work well; Between 1997 and 2014 it cost the State of Wyoming $11 million in total to plug orphaned wells, only $3 million was covered by the end-of-project sureties. Clearly surety amounts are set too low.