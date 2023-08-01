I review an example of how South Dakota authorizes water use permits from a current permit application. This piece is based on a recent application to the state for a water use permit by a water users association. I am not representing any of the parties in the matter. The water permit application is a contested case. This means that the permit application is disputed; in this case the dispute is by area residents near the proposed wellsite. The water source to be accessed would be through a deep groundwater well. The source is one of the deeper aquifers in the state used as a water source by many users over a wide area.

South Dakota law has a medley of different legal criteria to determine whether a new permit should be granted. These tests change based on different water sources and different geographic areas of the state. The fulfillment of general requirements under state water law applies to all applications for water use. Because of the location of the water source, state water law allows for a term limitation on certain water use permits.

The permit application under our review was recommended for approval by the state to the decision-making commission. The state DANR reported the application should be approved with a twenty-year limitation on the term of the permit stating, “although evidence is not available to justify issuing this permit without a 20-year term limitation, there is reasonable probability that there is unappropriated water available for the applicant's proposed use. . .” ‘Unappropriated water’ is a legal term meaning available public waters which are not subject to other user’s water rights. The closest well completion report to the proposed new well site was done by a separate party in an area about .7 of a mile from the proposed well. The last well completion report near the application site was done over 22 years ago. The nearest official state observation and monitoring well is located about 6 miles north of the proposed well. The average water levels in nearby observation wells show an average rising trend in water levels. The state also has no record of well interference complaints concerning the aquifer near the proposed new well.

The new water system is to serve parties within a 10-mile radius of the well. The state recommendation is, “The applicant did not submit a well completion report with the application, but sufficient information is available to determine the availability of water and possibility of unlawful impairment of existing water rights/permits.” The amount of water claimed is the use of 150 gallons per minute.

No performance test was done in this case. An aquifer performance test would provide the best information with which to determine whether the application should be approved. It is questionable why the extent of water uses and an elaboration of the parties who are to use the water are not discussed in the state’s proposed findings in this case. The proposed applicant’s uses for the water include an undefined ‘water distribution system’ as well as commercial use and fire suppression. The described uses are indeed beneficial uses of public waters. These uses are appropriate. Putting the water to beneficial use is, however, only one of the legal criteria an applicant must meet. Unanswered by the findings: What is the projected extent of use of the water along with the quantification of uses? What parties and in what amount will the water be used in the future? The paperwork suggests there are a prospective 200 initial domestic customers.

The decision-making body has a duty to decide whether there is a reasonable probability the project will not have a significant adverse effect on the water supply or on other wells and springs. Careful written findings can help solve a contentious problem because it forces officials to focus their inquiry on relevant water use issues.

David Ganje is an attorney who practices natural resources, environmental and commercial law. The website is lexenergy.net