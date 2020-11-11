GANJE: My grandmother the sheriff

Youth is a relative thing. I have lost mine already. History is more interesting.

I read several articles of late about so-and-so being the first female sheriff in the United States. I tried to track these down and contacted an author in Texas about this subject. I have asked for documents based on a Texas news article but have not received any. We all know how much to trust the media in any event.

In 1927, the honor of being one of the first female sheriffs in the South Dakota may go to my grandmother, Amelia Geisler of Aberdeen. Both my grandfather Louis Geisler and my grandmother Amelia Geisler held the office of Brown County sheriff. In point of fact, my mother, now 95, was partially raised in jail. Occasionally when my grandfather and grandmother would go out for dinner they would wheel my mom in her baby carriage into one of the cells and have an inmate babysit her. Times have changed.

How did my grandmother become sheriff? First, we must remember the golden rule: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished. My grandfather ran successfully for Brown County sheriff and received the certificate of election. His opponent challenged him and asserted to the trial judge that my granddad’s campaign pledge was illegal.