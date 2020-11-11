GANJE: My grandmother the sheriff

Youth is a relative thing. I have lost mine already. History is more interesting.
I read several articles of late about so-and-so being the first female sheriff in the United States. I tried to track these down and contacted an author in Texas about this subject. I have asked for documents based on a Texas news article but have not received any. We all know how much to trust the media in any event.
In 1927, the honor of being one of the first female sheriffs in the South Dakota may go to my grandmother, Amelia Geisler of Aberdeen. Both my grandfather Louis Geisler and my grandmother Amelia Geisler held the office of Brown County sheriff. In point of fact, my mother, now 95, was partially raised in jail. Occasionally when my grandfather and grandmother would go out for dinner they would wheel my mom in her baby carriage into one of the cells and have an inmate babysit her. Times have changed.
How did my grandmother become sheriff? First, we must remember the golden rule: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished. My grandfather ran successfully for Brown County sheriff and received the certificate of election. His opponent challenged him and asserted to the trial judge that my granddad’s campaign pledge was illegal.
My grandfather did not want to make it worse for real property tax delinquents in the county. Even back then before the great depression it was tough times for many people. Here is the egregious campaign pledge my granddad made: “. . . I pledge myself to turn in to the county treasurer all such [tax delinquency based] penalties collected by me, and further agree to make no claim for them at any time in the future. Lou B. Geisler.”
In other words, my grandfather did not want the sheriff’s office to profit when it had the unfortunate duty of collecting county residents’ delinquent property taxes. Then as now the sheriff has a right to collect fees on certain official acts undertaken.
The trial judge, not a legal scholar by any stretch, agreed with my grandfather’s challenger (his opponent in the election) and declared a vacancy in the office of Brown County sheriff. My grandfather was out.
Brown County was left without a sheriff because of the trial court’s ruling. The county commissioners were left in a quandary as they were authorized by statute to appoint a new sheriff under the circumstances. Well, contrary to the natural order of things as far as politicians go, the Brown County Commission did something creative and progressive for those times. They appointed my grandmother, all 100 pounds of her, sheriff.
Amelia never carried a gun while she was sheriff. My grandmother, being no one’s fool, appointed my grandfather as her chief deputy.
How in the world a trial court could consider my grandfather’s action in waiving rightful fees as unfair campaign tactics is beyond my thinking. Lou Geisler was, as I recall him, honest to the core. So much so that I suspect Sioux Falls’ residents would have considered him boring by their big city standards.
All turned out well. My grandfather appealed the trial court’s decision which decertified his election victory, and the South Dakota Supreme Court overturned the trial judge’s decision. The Supreme Court recertified my grandfather’s election. Of course, it took a little time. The wheels of justice turn a bit slowly even when operating as fully lubricated.
At the end of her appointment as Brown County sheriff, and in recognition of her historical role and the unique role of a woman in the 1920s, the South Dakota governor gave my grandmother a pearl-handled 38. She gave it to me some years ago.
My grandmother was a woman of great energy and great fun.
Attorney David Ganje practices in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law. His website is Lexenergy.net
