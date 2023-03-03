Underground (and sometimes above-ground) pipelines are a necessary part of the fabric of a developed nation. Yes, they are necessary. Yes, they are everywhere. When dealing with land sales a goodly number of buyers, sellers and their advisers give little heed to the passing reference in the paperwork for “rights of way and easements of record.” I invite the reader to review public records of any South Dakota county; look for pipeline easements — the reader will be taken aback. Oftentimes when hiking whether I know it or not I am crossing over a pipeline. The question then is how does the nation manage this necessity and the issue of pipeline hazards? Let us consider some questions. We will use a CO 2 pipeline for the discussion. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a heat-trapping gas, or greenhouse gas, that may come from the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. Could it be reused for other things? Yes.

First, we should discuss a few relevant points. One is, what is a commodity? The other consideration is the broad issue on the use of eminent domain, or taking, by a for-profit business to take real property from private property owners for the development of a pipeline. In common terms the legal process, or taking, is called condemnation. I wrote some thoughts a while back on eminent domain under the circumstances of a for-profit party acting as the taking party. Please see this piece on compensation fairness:

What is a commodity? We start with the definition of a commodity. A commodity is a good or thing that is interchangeable. A commodity is an economic good each of whose parts is indistinguishable from any other part. It is usually a standardized good which is traded in bulk and whose units are interchangeable. Elected officials seem to struggle with whether CO 2 as a transported gas is a commodity. A gas has matter and is a mass. Nothing to struggle about, something that is itself interchangeable as a mass and transported from one place to another for sale or even for disposal (if someone is paying for the disposal of the gas as a waste) is a commodity.

Let us look at pipelines. Approximately 5,000 miles of pipeline carry CO 2 in the United States, primarily linking natural CO 2 sources to aging oil fields where the CO2 is used for enhanced oil recovery. According to the federal government a much more expansive CO 2 pipeline network could be needed for carbon capture and storage systems to meet national goals for greenhouse gas reduction.

What are the hazards? An industry group which supports CO 2 pipelines has written on the issue stating, “Multiple analyses have found that to achieve net-zero emissions, a substantial buildout of CO 2 pipeline infrastructure will be needed to transport large quantities of CO 2 from industrial facilities, power plants and direct air capture facilities to points of utilization and/or permanent storage. CO 2 pipelines have operated in the United States for nearly 50 years and have a strong safety record. However, in anticipation of an expanding CO 2 pipeline network, we must make sure the regulatory framework enables efficient permitting while also ensuring CO 2 pipelines are designed, constructed, managed and maintained at standards delivering the highest levels of reliability and safety.”

Now my questions:

1. Have the risks to human health and livestock, including the potential for loss of life from ruptures of a pipeline which could spread carbon-related gases from the point of rupture been adequately studied? CO 2 pipelines transport the gas at higher pressures than natural gas. Natural gas is transported at pressures between 800-1,160 psi. CO 2 gas is odorless, colorless, does not burn and is heavier than air.

2. Have the risks and potential loss of reduced crop yields been calculated, as well as any restrictions for the use of productive farmland which may occur, due to a proposed pipeline, been adequately studied? (https://www.cals.iastate.edu/news/releases/pipeline-study-shows-soil-compaction-and-crop-yield-impacts-construction-right-way)

3. Has the absence of competent federal regulation and oversight, as suggested by the federal agency with jurisdiction - the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) - concerning the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the carbon pipeline been addressed? Critics say that the PHMSA has missed congressional deadlines on safety rules because of technical issues, industry pushback and limited staffing, with some rules finished more than a decade behind schedule.

4. Have potential reduced property values for land acquired for construction and operation of the pipeline as well as reduced values for properties that are located up to a mile or more from the carbon pipeline which are at risk from a pipeline rupture been adequately studied?

5. When a pipeline is proposed what is the status, readiness and training of local first responders to correctly assist parties or victims in the event of a rupture?

6. Are current safety radius distances around planned pipelines adequate? One former federal official who is now a pipeline consultant stated in an article that the federal regulatory body, the PHMSA, chose to use an industry-commissioned formula in order to avoid opposition from pipeline companies. Pipeline regulators, he said, have long relied on industry resources because of underfunding.

David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.