GANJE: Rapid City the infractor

As my probation officer told me when I was in high school in Aberdeen, “Around here, you must have done something pretty big before they send you to me.” So it is with many things in the Mount Rushmore State. Unless there are three eyewitnesses and a well-paid informant, you didn’t do it. The same rule applies to local, regional, municipal governments and their elected leadership. Unless there are three eyewitnesses and a well-paid informant, they didn’t do it.

Rapid Ccity didn’t do it. The city played the legal infractions game for so long that city officials thought the city was home free. Only it was not. Recently South Dakota’s DENR decided enough is enough. DENR charged the city with violating the state’s environmental laws. The legal notice to the city announced that Rapid “violated its Surface Water Discharge Permit (SD0027685), the South Dakota Water Pollution Control Act, SDCL ch. 34A-2, and the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (“ARSD”) Articles 74:51 and 74:52.” How did the city get in this situation? It was easy.