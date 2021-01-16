GANJE: Rapid City the infractor

As my probation officer told me when I was in high school in Aberdeen, “Around here, you must have done something pretty big before they send you to me.” So it is with many things in the Mount Rushmore State. Unless there are three eyewitnesses and a well-paid informant, you didn’t do it. The same rule applies to local, regional, municipal governments and their elected leadership. Unless there are three eyewitnesses and a well-paid informant, they didn’t do it.
Rapid Ccity didn’t do it. The city played the legal infractions game for so long that city officials thought the city was home free. Only it was not. Recently South Dakota’s DENR decided enough is enough. DENR charged the city with violating the state’s environmental laws. The legal notice to the city announced that Rapid “violated its Surface Water Discharge Permit (SD0027685), the South Dakota Water Pollution Control Act, SDCL ch. 34A-2, and the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (“ARSD”) Articles 74:51 and 74:52.” How did the city get in this situation? It was easy.
DENR is the environmental agency of state government and has the authority to “protect, maintain, and improve the quality of water of the state.” At the end of last year, DENR fined Rapid City after it improperly discharged wastewater and sewage into an unnamed tributary of Rapid Creek. Among the chemicals discharged were selenium, which can cause peripheral nervous system damage in high concentrations, and total petroleum hydrocarbons, which, as the name suggests, are chemical compounds that originate from crude oil. DENR’s final straw included a scathing letter, documenting the dozens of times Rapid City violated its permit and how the city had continued discharging potentially harmful wastewater despite numerous warnings going back at least to 2010.
Under South Dakota law, when cities discharge wastewater, the city must do so under a proper permit, which specifies the concentration of harmful chemicals, types of particles discharged, and the effluent’s pH.
In this case, the DENR fined Rapid City for exceeding the maximum limits on how much certain contaminates could be dumped into tributaries. When systems and government-owned facilities violate permit limits from time-to-time, they usually take steps to address the issue so that it does not happen again. Rapid City’s behavior is appalling. Even though the wastewater contained regulated chemicals, Rapid City consistently violated its permit limits. Rapid failed to take adequate steps to remedy the situation, even though they were required to do so by law. And, in some cases, Rapid was not immediately forthcoming about their violations.
Rapid City’s violations were not related to just one incident – they exceeded effluent limits many times, involving many illegal discharges. Out of the nineteen times that Rapid City discharged wastewater between May 2015 and October 2020, it exceeded statutory effluent limits fifteen times. These discharges included excessive amounts of ammonia, selenium, suspended solids, pH, and total petroleum hydrocarbons. Government authorities regulate these contaminants and the pH of the water due to potentially harmful impacts on the environment or public health. For example, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, high levels of ammonia lead to toxic buildup in tissues and blood of aquatic species. Rapid City violated its daily limit of ammonia three times and exceeded its 30-day average limit eight times. Moreover, while selenium is an essential nutrient at low levels, they can cause harmful health effects in people, including damage to the peripheral nervous system, at high concentrations. Rapid City exceeded its 30-day average selenium limit eight times.
Although the DENR had warned Rapid City several times, the city failed to take steps to address the problem adequately. DENR sent warning letters on twelve different occasions since May 2015. And DENR cited Rapid City for violations during in-person inspections on four occasions. In these inspections, the DENR warned the city. In one inspection, DENR told Rapid to “make every effort to comply with all permit conditions.” It took more than five years for the DENR to initiate an enforcement action – and they did so only because Rapid City refused to comply with the permits the terms of which had already been in place.
For those honorable readers who think DENR is a crazy place filled with tree huggers and Californians – think again. South Dakota is one of the very few states that have in place statutes restricting state agencies’ ability to regulate water law in a manner more stringent than federal regulations.
South Dakota’s statutory restrictions on enforcement laws are among the most limiting in the nation. These restrictions apply across laws in the legislative code and prohibit agencies from enacting rules more stringent than the corresponding federal requirements. The state’s legal restrictions apply to, among other areas: water pollution control; livestock discharge control; water supply and treatment system operators; and the appropriation, use, and management of water resources, including groundwater and irrigation water.
The city ultimately entered into a settlement agreement with the DENR. Rapid agreed to pay a fine of $8,045. I suggest Rapid take the fine money out of the city’s library budget. I don’t think many city elected officials or their staff spend much time there anyway.
Rapid also agreed to report any violations immediately. Moreover, it must investigate the causes of effluent violations and take additional steps to comply with the permit. By March 1, 2021, Rapid City must submit a schedule for planned improvements to their recycling and landfill improvements.
Since the fine, the city commissioned an engineering report which has completed preliminary testing to determine the cause of pollutants. According to a report, the engineering firm is working with the city on stormwater improvements and the design of future projects.
Sadly, I do not think that Rapid is now among the truly converted. In this instance, the city merely wore out the patience of its probation officer. I have taught natural resources and environmental law to law students. Of late, I had used, in class, the historical example of the infamous river of fire – Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River – as an example of inadequate government environmental oversight. The river’s water was so polluted that it would catch fire. While Rapid has not reached that level of hubris, the city nevertheless provides a vibrant example of government arrogance. I may reconsider my teaching example for the students.
Time will tell.
David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.