GANJE: The fear of paper - Censorship

The title for this column is not meant to make light of papyrophobia. Rather my opinion piece discusses the wrongheadedness of censorship exercised by those in control whether organizations, the media, government or business. ‘Fear’ in the title refers to the state of mind of a censor. Censorship by those in power has and always will be with us. The best we can hope is when brought to light censorship might be reduced. Censorship is an advanced restraint on the expression of ideas. Censorship might be imposed by those who do not know what is yet to be said or written - consider the reputed policy of the British Board of Film in years past: the board may not know the content of the message, but in the board’s opinion it is doubtless objectionable.