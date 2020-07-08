GANJE: The fear of paper - Censorship

The title for this column is not meant to make light of papyrophobia. Rather my opinion piece discusses the wrongheadedness of censorship exercised by those in control whether organizations, the media, government or business. ‘Fear’ in the title refers to the state of mind of a censor. Censorship by those in power has and always will be with us. The best we can hope is when brought to light censorship might be reduced. Censorship is an advanced restraint on the expression of ideas. Censorship might be imposed by those who do not know what is yet to be said or written - consider the reputed policy of the British Board of Film in years past: the board may not know the content of the message, but in the board’s opinion it is doubtless objectionable.
This piece is about the long-established practice of suppressing lawful speech, not the current social media based problems of hate speech, hate-incitement and its ilk. Germany recently passed a censorship law attempting to combat fake news in social media. The new law has been called a censorship infrastructure act. Count me a sceptic; the German law won’t work. The law is a Rube Goldberg contraption which I call quasi self-governance. For now, I will leave this important contemporary issue for another conversation. My argument here deals with censorship as a suppression of otherwise uncomfortable ideas, opposing views or facts in more traditional settings.
I have experienced what might be considered censorship.
I have written opinion pieces about landfill liability. Landfills are an essential yet little-addressed part of modern communities. The business of solid waste facilities is the art and science of managing refuse and garbage landfills. A couple of years ago I was invited to speak at an annual conference of an association that deals with landfills and solid waste. I accepted the invitation. My talk and my thoughts were to be my opinions and recommendations. I had previously written on landfill liability. The prior opinion piece was published. After the piece I was interviewed by a newspaper reporter about pollution liability insurance. The news article was published.
The opinion piece questioned the financial ability of landfills to deal with potential leaks and pollution incidents. In the article, I stated that landfills are financially unprotected against significant environmental risks – legally assigned to landfills by the state. I argued that municipalities should protect themselves against these risks by carrying pollution liability insurance.
The South Dakota Legislature has for several years imposed on operating landfills one of the most serious ‘assumption of liability laws’ of any state in the U.S. Landfill leaks may have large remediation price tags, the risk to a landfill is not one to be ignored until a leak or contamination event occurs.
The county I discussed in my prior piece declined to carry pollution liability insurance. I argued in favor of carrying pollution liability insurance. The legal obligations imposed by the state on municipal landfills are meant to protect the public from environmental accidents. I maintained that government operated landfills should carry environmental liability insurance. A financial settlement agreement a few years ago involving the city of Bozeman arising out of its landfill is an example of the risks in operating a landfill. And, as I told the reporter interviewing me for the article, I do not represent and do not lobby for insurance companies.
Following my landfill opinion piece and after the article was published the association canceled my invitation to speak. Is that censorship?
The free market of ideas is an extraordinary asset in a democracy. The British writer John Stuart Mill wrote on the subject of expressing opinions. He said that if a silenced opinion is correct, parties are deprived of the opportunity of adopting it, and if the opinion is wrong, parties are deprived of the opportunity to show the speaker his error. The open exchange of ideas is one of our nation’s principles. Those who are correct can be heard, and those who are wrong can be corrected.
We can aspire to no less.
David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.
