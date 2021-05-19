GANJE: The myths of modern condemnation

State law allows condemnation for a ‘public use,’ but the law does not define ‘public use.’ This leaves great discretion in the hands of those in power. There exists no statutory guideline or restriction on what is considered public use in a condemnation proceeding, except those involving telephone services. The exercise of prevailing political winds by those in power should never be the benchmark for the taking of property.

Property owners are obliged, so says David Ganje, to understand an important principle of property law. An urban legend is a piece of information or supposed knowledge circulated among the public as though it were true. I address in this piece an urban legend of goodly proportions, but an established urban legend nevertheless which confuses the public (and is equally misunderstood by a number of lawyers): Taking land by condemnation does not create a legal “release” from possible liability of a condemnor in using the right-of-way or land. A Judgment of Condemnation against another party’s land does not give ‘herd immunity’ in favor of the condemnor. This is so even where the right has been granted by a court in favor of the condemnor.