GANJE: The ownership of minerals - curing title

Mineral interests include any interest in oil, gas, coal, clay, gravel, uranium, and most other minerals of any kind. Although seemingly intangible, mineral interests can be owned, transferred, and given away. Mineral title ownership is the same as land ownership.

Mineral interests are real estate interests. Mineral interest ownership follows the rules of real estate ownership. Some peculiarities exist of course – after all this is the law we are talking about. When parties with minerals have ownership problems the process of fixing the problem in the mineral title world is called 'curing mineral titles.' I respectfully suggest the reader accept the fact that the law distinguishes the curing mineral titles from curing bacon or the curing of a hangover.

An important ownership-curing legal remedy for messed up mineral interests is called a quiet title action. In the quest for problem-solving I consider a quiet title action, a specific type of lawsuit, as specialized elective surgery. This litigation is used to clear up mineral interests when in dispute. A quiet title lawsuit is also called a suit to remove a cloud on ownership. The ‘cloud’ can be any type of disputed situation or a party’s potential claim and does not need to be an outright, challenged claim for full ownership of the mineral interest. These issues often surround transfer of property questions, transfer defects, or chain of title problems. The goal of curing title is to reduce title risk (meaning the right to use and claim this stuff) associated with ownership in minerals.

Oil and gas production is driven largely by the ability to access resources. Mineral interests are historically messed up. Over time owners have been known to abandon them, pay no attention to them, give the same interests away to two different parties and on and on. Mineral interests will in many instances have unclear or uncertain titles. This issue is compounded by the surface owner’s legal right to separate mineral interest ownership from surface ownership. One party might own the surface land and a stranger own the mineral interests to the land. I call this a Hollywood free-for-all. Severance of mineral interests from the surface estate often occurred years ago which can result in current potential mineral interest owners now unknown.

These title issues put at risk the development and extraction of mineral resources, adding costs to the process. Without a clear mineral title, an owner may be prevented from leasing mineral rights, receiving royalties, extracting the minerals, selling their interests, or obtaining compensation from mineral production.

This is where curing mineral interest title comes into play. The law provides several ways to remedy situations in which a title is unclear. The most common procedure has already been described. A quiet title lawsuit allows a court to determine ownership or otherwise declare the rights to the property.

A quiet title action has advantages over alternative strategies. It allows the requesting party to address and deal with unknown future claimants, missing claimants, and unclear claimants to the mineral rights. It can resolve even claimants who may be unknown due to the passing of time. One can cure mineral title with a lot more success than one can cure a hangover. A quiet title lawsuit provides a remedy for establishing one’s right to ownership of minerals against others.

David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.

