GANJE: The state should not defer Powertech regulation

The state’s initial recommendation for the large scale mine permit states, “At the time of this recommendation, it is the intention of the [the state] to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the NRC regarding bonding for the entire mine site, subject to approval by the board. . . . the NRC will hold the state's portion of the bond and that the parties to the agreement jointly manage the bond in terms of adjusting it as site conditions change through the mine life. . .” The NRC’s surety estimates for these subjects were not established by South Dakota. The proposed agreement includes the following covered matters established by the NRC as an initial surety cost estimate for the project: the costs of reclaiming the land; facility decommissioning; groundwater restoration; and certain well plugging. On these issues and several others at the NRC’s request the state reviewed the NRC’s analysis of the initial cost estimate for a surety. The state provided no comments. South Dakota in its conditional approval on ground water restoration and other issues also asserted, “These elements will be regulated by the U.S. EPA and the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.”