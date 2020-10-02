GANJE: What I will tell the paralegal association

In practice real estate sales and transfers do not often follow a careful procedure, and do not use careful language when environmental and natural resource issues are involved. I have observed this in both East River and West River transactions. The standard sales agreement (the suggested official contract) provided by the South Dakota Real Estate Commission is not helpful. Language in the agreement disregards the party’s ownership rights because mineral interests are not addressed. And the matter of reserving or selling mineral rights reflects even more mistakes. The wording in this standard state commercial and agricultural agreement leaves the grantor at risk because mineral interests are not described in the transfer sections of the agreement. When one gives a warranty deed to land in South Dakota he gives a ‘warranty’ of his ownership of the surface and all that lies below it. That’s a pretty powerful warranty. Homework should be done before giving such a warranty. This is further compounded by the fact that title insurance does not cover mineral interests, and indeed some title companies will not search or report mineral interests on a written title policy. Wyoming, Colorado and Montana have addressed the issue of mineral interests in official forms. South Dakota has not. I have publicly advocated for such a change in the state’s standard agreement for some time now. The reader will observe that my influence over state issues is quite underwhelming.