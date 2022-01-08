GANJE: Where the sun don’t shine

South Dakota is sunny. The percentage of time between sunrise and sunset during which sunshine reaches the ground in Rapid City is 63% according to the NOAA National Climatic Data Center.

The U.S. state average is 205 sunny days per year. As a state, South Dakota has 213. The sun as a natural resource warrants serious consideration by those in the state who oversee the regulatory aspects of this resource.

It’s one of the small ironies of life. Three elected officials in South Dakota control the sun – in a manner of speaking. Not even the Egyptians had that much influence over their sun god Re. Let us explore this. The Public Utilities Commission regulates investor-owned electric utilities and oversees and sets tariff rates. Solar generated energy systems owned by utility customers that tie into a utility system - so called grid-tied customers - are a part of this regulatory scheme.

A utility customer whether commercial or residential may generate more electricity with the customer’s photo voltaic system than it uses as a utility customer. Net metering is a billing process a utility company uses under which the utility credits electricity generated from solar energy system caused by this customer-created electricity. A net metering protocol is one way of handling the back and forth of electrical generation caused by a customer’s creation of electricity. If a customer’s energy collection system is net-metered, the electricity meter would run backwards to provide a credit against electricity consumed by the utility customer.

The South Dakota PUC sets the pricing policy on energy use charges for investor-owned utilities in the state. South Dakota is one of two states which do not set utility rates using a general net metering protocol. Under the current system when a solar collection system is operated by a customer, the customer sells back excess generation to utility companies at a lower-than-market rate. Customers in the state pay approximately 10-13 cents per kilowatt hour and receive from an investor-owned utility approximately 1.5-2.5 cents per kilowatt hour for the unused excess of generated energy.

Net metering legislation in other states require a utility company to pay a certain rate to customers, sometimes equal to the full retail rate. In SD utilities are allowed to determine the value on their own. The state has no net metering rules. The payment rate (credit) given to customers by a utility is meant to represent the equivalent value for energy that the utility would otherwise have to pay for other sources. From the perspective of a customer, utilities are benefiting more from the customer’s produced electricity. From the perspective of a utility, customers in reducing their consumption of grid power are causing a cost-shift from other customers and the energy-generating customer is not paying a fair share to the utility for its use of electricity. The utility argues that it needs to recover for lost revenue.

The Commission has taken a position opposed to net metering. The Commission reports, “If utilities must pay above market rates for substandard power, rates will eventually have to rise to cover increased expenses. In addition, net metered customers don’t pay their fair share of the utility’s fixed costs and those costs are shifted to the utility’s other customers causing their rates to increase.” I am not aware of any independent publicly available financial study done by, or for, the PUC discussing the pros and cons of a net metering system. The state legislature has considered but declined to pass legislation on this issue. I am also not aware of any independent publicly available financial study done by the legislature (or the PUC for the legislature) discussing the pros and cons of a net metering system. In 2021 two staff persons from the Michigan Technological University wrote on this rate system issue. Their study concluded that substantial future work is needed for regulatory reform to ensure that solar owners are not unjustly subsidizing U.S. electric utilities.

David Ganje practices law in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law with Ganje Law Office. His website is Lexenergy.net.

