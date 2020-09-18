GANJE: Who will be left holding the bag?

The US DOJ Inspector General in a prior report opined, “Restrictions on states' abilities to require reasonable levels of financial assurance could result in states' inabilities to adequately respond to a catastrophic release of hazardous contaminants to the environment, such as occurred at the Summitville mine site in Colorado. If a state is unable to respond, EPA may have to assume responsibility under Superfund.” I have in prior pieces given challenging illustrations of surety problems in South Dakota and elsewhere.

If an agency or its board fails to set the surety correctly, the public is in danger of paying for that mistake. Montana provides an example of taking the bull by the horns. In 1996 operations ceased at Zortman and Landusky gold and silver mines. A couple of year later, in 1998, the parent company, Pegasus Gold, filed for bankruptcy. The reclamation bonds were well short of necessary cleanup costs. As a result, the State of Montana has allocated $32 million for reclamation, and it is estimated that the Federal Bureau of Land Management has contributed over $17 million. Montana responded to the incident with the Metal Mine Reclamation Act. This resulted in an increase from $198.7 million in bonds in 2004 to about $347 million in bonds in 2017. The Act also had other effects, like preventing former mining companies and executives from pursuing new projects in Montana if they have outstanding cleanup obligations to the state.