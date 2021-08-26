GARRIGAN: A letter to Sen. Castleberry about guns on campus

Dear Sen. Castleberry,
The Rapid City group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America would like to invite you to a member meet-up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Wilson Park. It’s a chance for you to meet some of your constituents who believe in common sense measures to prevent gun violence, and to discuss the reasons why we believe that guns have no place on college campuses.
You have urged college students to lobby the South Dakota Legislature to allow guns on campus (RC Journal, July 30, 2021), apparently based on a belief that it would keep them safer from crime.
In truth, there is no evidence that allowing guns on campus makes students any safer or reduces crime, including sexual assault crimes, on campuses. In fact, research indicates that allowing guns on campuses will likely lead to more gun homicides and suicides, more non-fatal shootings and more threats with a firearm.
Historically, college campuses have prohibited guns and are relatively safe environments. Crime statistics from the U.S. Dept. of Justice show that 93 percent of all violent crime against college students occurs off campus, not on. And any suggestion that campus carry would help reduce a high rate of sexual assault crimes against students is largely fiction. It fails to acknowledge the fact that 8 out of 10 sexual assault victims know their assailants (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network).
This crime frequently occurs in social situations, often involving alcohol and someone they trust enough to forego packing a gun in their handbag - not in a dark campus parking lot by an unknown perpetrator.
There are many common-sense reasons to oppose concealed carry of firearms on campus, and alcohol consumption may be at the top of the list.
Surveys show that alcohol and drug use is common among college students. We know that drugs and alcohol can impair judgement, increase aggression and lead to impulsive decisions, not to mention reducing the ability to aim or handle a gun safely.
College can be a stressful time for many young people, and research shows that access to a firearm triples the risk of someone dying by suicide. With a quarter of young adults reporting having contemplated suicide during the pandemic, the danger of allowing more guns on campus is clear, especially now. South Dakota’s youth suicide rate, already among the highest in the nation, should be reason enough to continue to prohibit guns on campus.
Finally, there is the chilling impact that campus carry may have on learning and intellectual curiosity, which should be paramount in any academic setting. Research has found that, on average, all kinds of members of the campus community believe that allowing concealed carry on campus would damage a school’s academic environment.
Moms Demand Action volunteers believe we can support the Second Amendment while also doing much more to keep guns out of the hands of prohibited people and encourage responsible gun ownership through safe storage.
That’s why we advocate to close deadly loopholes in our background check system; promote safe gun storage and support reasonable limits on when, where and how loaded guns are carried in public places.
We hope you, and any other interested folks, will join us for that conversation Saturday. We’ll be the folks wearing bright red Moms Demand Action t-shirts. You can’t miss us.
Mary Garrigan is a member of the Rapid City Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group.