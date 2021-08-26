GARRIGAN: A letter to Sen. Castleberry about guns on campus

Dear Sen. Castleberry,

The Rapid City group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America would like to invite you to a member meet-up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Wilson Park. It’s a chance for you to meet some of your constituents who believe in common sense measures to prevent gun violence, and to discuss the reasons why we believe that guns have no place on college campuses.

You have urged college students to lobby the South Dakota Legislature to allow guns on campus (RC Journal, July 30, 2021), apparently based on a belief that it would keep them safer from crime.

In truth, there is no evidence that allowing guns on campus makes students any safer or reduces crime, including sexual assault crimes, on campuses. In fact, research indicates that allowing guns on campuses will likely lead to more gun homicides and suicides, more non-fatal shootings and more threats with a firearm.