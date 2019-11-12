Next week, families across America will take stock of their many blessings. They will gather to feast on delicious foods, shop till they drop the following day, and then enjoy a couple of days of leftovers, football games, holiday parades, and togetherness.
This is, after all, what the holidays are often about. For an educator, or a person who works closely with students – be it a bus driver, food service worker, etc., these extended holiday breaks can also bring about feelings of concern. The reality is, there is a percentage of our students who do not get to indulge on Thanksgiving like many of us do. In fact, some are going home to a world of chaos and dysfunction and they will return to school the following Monday having eaten little over the break.
In a perfect world, food insecurity would not be an issue and kids would live abundant lives with all of their needs met.
Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. In fact, in our Rapid City Area Schools, there are more than 350 homeless students, and roughly 6,100 students living in poverty.
You have free articles remaining.
For many of our students, the breakfast and lunch they receive at school is the only food they receive all day. For these kids, the USDA’s free and reduced lunch program is a blessing. We know from extensive research that food insecurity hinders a child’s ability to concentrate and learn. What’s more, children who are food insecure are more likely to require hospitalization, are at a higher risk for chronic health conditions, are more often behind in their academic development, and have more behavioral and social difficulties. So, this year, like every other year, I am thankful that public schools across our country can count on a program that provides healthy meals to students, which in turn gives them the energy they need to learn.
Over the next few months, there will be many pleas to donate to local food pantries. With extended school breaks just around the corner, the need will be great.
Please join me this holiday season in supporting the local nonprofits who fight food insecurity. In the absence of daily school meals, your generosity makes a big difference to our community’s most vulnerable, our children.