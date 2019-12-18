Voter Suppression
(to a beat) “I don’t know but I think I might…Jump from an airplane while in flight”
When I was a paratrooper in the Army, we sang cadence like this while double-timing in PT formation every morning. We did this because it kept us in great physical condition. Singing all those Jodie calls, running miles, it also took our mind off the pain our bodies were going through and once you got used to it, it became fun! Here’s one for today:
(to a beat) “I don’t know but I think I’m right…RC schools are stealing an election in the darkness of the night”
OK Tim, you’ve got some explaining to do. Let me give it a try. If you will indulge me, let me use a military operation order format of who, what, where, why, how and special instructions.
Who: Rapid City Schools
What: Special election
When: February 25, 2020
Where: yet to be determined, as now they want to move voting out of the schools
Why: So that as few people as possible will vote
How: by getting low voter turnout, they have a chance of passing a $180 million dollar (actually 280 million when the 25 year bond is paid for) bond for new schools in the Rapid City district. Not to mention a price tag of $67,000 for a special election!
Special Instructions: If the Rapid City schools have a special election on Feb. 25, what does that do? Let’s think about what Feb. 25, 2020 is going to look like. It’s going to be dark and cold, gloomy and icy outside. Might even get lucky and have snow or better yet, a blizzard (not the blizzard sold at Dairy Queen). A lot of elderly residents who are the bill payers, (as in taxes, especially personal property taxes on their homes), will be gone for the winter, “snowbirds” if you will. Of the elderly hunkered down here on Feb. 25, 2020, the last thing they want to do is go out in the weather, particularly if it is really cold, and especially if it is snowing, and vote. For those who do decide to fight the elements and go vote, they could be disappointed upon arriving at the school to find that their voting location has been moved. There is a good possibility under this scenario for them to say, “Heck with it,” and go home, thus not casting their vote.
Now, you’ve noticed that I haven’t taken a stand on whether or not we should vote for the $180 million, (actually $280 million). Well, that’s not my point. What I’m attempting to do is hit home that in the year 2020, on said date, Feb. 25, the Rapid City schools are making a cold (no pun intended), calculated strike to stop as many voters as possible from showing up at the polls to vote, thus passing the $280 million dollar bond issue. There, I said it!
Now, I’m of the belief that if you pose a problem, you should have a solution. So, let’s use the same op order format.
Who: Rapid City Schools
What: No special election, but vote during regularly scheduled election date.
When: June 2, 2020
Where: The same place we’ve always voted.
Why: Because it is the right way to run an election. It is a waste of taxpayer money to spend $67 thousand, when the primary election is already set in stone for June 2, 2020. That’s less than 100 days later than Feb. 25; 98 days to be exact.
How: By doing the right thing for the taxpayers, the June 2 date solves the snowbirds being absent, the weather {no snow, ice, dark (light out from 6am to 9pm-the entire time the polls are open)}. AND, to spin off an old Alice Cooper song, “School’s out for summer.”
To the citizens of District 30 and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.