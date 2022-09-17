GORANSON: Production of uranium not a nuisance

enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore”) wishes to provide clarification in response to an August 22, 2022 Rapid City Journal article “Uranium Mining Nuisance”.

American production of uranium is vital to national security and a critical domestic energy source. This is especially important at a time we find ourselves in an energy crisis and reliant on foreign supplies. Nuclear power is essential to transition to a carbon free economy and uranium is the only fuel that will get us there.

Currently nearly 60% of the uranium America uses for nuclear energy generation is imported through Russia, which threatens national security and reliable energy. The Dewey-Burdock Uranium Project is part of a national solution.

enCore, which owns the Dewey-Burdock Uranium project, is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. enCore is managed by a Board of Directors and management team that are 100% American citizens who live in the United States and possess necessary skills to develop and operate an in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium operation. enCore is not affiliated with Russia, China or the other companies referenced in the article, which can be easily discovered through the ownership reports required to be filed with U.S. regulators.

ISR is a highly regulated and proven extraction process which removes uranium with minimal environmental impacts (no tailings, heavy equipment or open pits). It has been utilized for over 50 years and there are zero incidents in the United States of ISR impacting groundwater used for drinking water. We are proud to have one of the co-founders of ISR technology as our Chief Technical Officer and note that over 50% of all uranium mines in the world are now using this proven technology.

At the Dewey Burdock Uranium Project, the operation will use ISR to draw water unsuitable for drinking from an aquifer located 700 feet below the surface and surrounded by clay layers. ISR operations recycle 99% of all water utilized and are required, by regulation, to return the land and water to their original state after production has been completed.

enCore is committed to engaging and working with local communities to ensure we create a positive impact from our projects and is committed to using the best environmental practices. We respect the fact that people seek to ensure their quality of life and natural resources, especially water, are maintained. For more information on enCore Energy and the Dewey Burdock Uranium Project please visit: www.encoreuranium.com and www.deweyburdock.info.

Paul Goranson is the enCore Energy Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, and he has over 35 years’ experience in the uranium production industry.