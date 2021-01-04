GOV. NOEM: Protecting and preserving South Dakota’s agriculture and natural resources

South Dakota’s values and beliefs are rooted in our agricultural heritage and our boundless natural resources. Together they drive our economy, feed our families, and provide world class outdoor recreational opportunities. We all have a vested interest in protecting and preserving South Dakota’s agriculture and natural resources for our kids and grandkids.

In August, I announced my plan to merge the Department of Agriculture (SDDA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into one department – the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The goal is to better serve the citizens of South Dakota while taking advantage of synergies in state government.

I believe a diverse agricultural industry and a healthy environment are crucial to the health and well-being of our families. In fact, I know this firsthand, as a third generation farmer and rancher, and with an extended family where more of us farm than don’t. Along with Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, a rancher himself, South Dakota is the only state in the country led by a farmer-rancher duo who personally understand every facet of this industry. My passion for strengthening agriculture in this state, paired with smart conservation of our natural resources, is part of my DNA.