This week I attended the state-wide superintendent conference held in Chamberlain. We hold this meeting annually to discuss the governor's budget address and items of importance that will be coming up in the next legislative session.
This year I endured a fair amount of "ribbing" from my fellow superintendents, as their interpretation after some of the governor's comments is that we have no internet in Mellette. During her address she said that cars "were lined up outside of the school many nights" with parents bringing their children to the school because they have no high-speed internet at home.
I am here to say that is unequivocally untrue.
I contacted the governor's office thinking maybe she had misspoken (maybe she meant Mellette County? I'd like to give her the benefit of the doubt). Governor Noem's office returned my call on Tuesday as I was driving home from Chamberlain. Her constituent services manager informed me that she did indeed mean the school in Mellette as a man from Mellette she visited with recently during her travels relayed that students and parents were traveling to the school for internet. I did not get terribly excited about the comment, I figured it was a slip, or a faux pas on the podium, designed to illustrate the need for more broadband in rural areas of the state.
However, I had several patrons who did get excited and offended as they certainly did not feel our little town of Mellette qualified as the vehicle for that message, because it does not. We have broadband here in Mellette - and running water, too. There, comments debunked. I'm a little more excited about other parts of the budget address and I'll discuss them next.
Governor Noem recommends a 0.0 percent increase in funding to education due to the lack of expected revenues at the state level. Three years ago a Blue Ribbon Task Force designed by Governor Daugaard led to legislation that passed an increase in tax revenue (the 1/2 penny sales tax). Part of the revenue would be put toward property tax relief in the agricultural sector and part of it was designed for ongoing funding to education. The legislature passed the law and guaranteed, in the law, a minimum of a three percent increase or equal to inflationary rates.
The goal was to reel us out of the depths of last place in the nation (51st) in teacher pay. We managed to bump up a few spots after the first year. Inflation this year is at two percent. And it's being recommended schools receive 0.0 percent? The legislature has given no funding to education once already in the previous two legislative sessions. If you or I are driving 78 in a 65-mph zone we know what happens. Flashing lights. Ticket. Fine. And rightfully so because we willfully chose to break the law. Yet the alarm is muted. Educators may cry foul, but we need a little public outrage as well.
My current call is for the state legislators. Please do the right thing and follow the law. Our children deserve better.
The state's general fund has a surplus of 10 percent. That amounts to 170 million dollars in our $1.7-billion budget. Every year at the end of the fiscal year surplus money is put back into the general fund in what might be considered a "rainy day" fund.
I'm here to tell you: it is raining. The mud sliding down the hill is our teacher pay as we will slide back into last in the nation. If inflation in the cost of living goes up two percent and my boss gives me a two percent raise, how far do I advance? I don't, I stay the same. If my boss gives me a 0.0 percent raise I go backward, I am losing.
If we want to attract and keep not only our best and brightest coming out of college, but keep the excellent educators we have the legislature must do better. I implore you to do the right thing. South Dakota can do better.
We also discussed the importance of early childhood learning at the meeting. More and more students enter school with less basic skills required and we need to target and do more to educate those at pre-school age preparing to enter kindergarten. That will translate into more success in school and increased achievement later on with required testing. We are one of three states in the union currently not providing for early childhood education. I believe we can do better there as well.
I think we can develop a new campaign: "Funding. We're on it." #fundingwereonit