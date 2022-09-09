GROSS: A bond is necessary for a robust RCAS

Last week, a friend referred to her classroom as a brick oven. I had never heard the analogy but thought it was pretty accurate. Years ago, when I taught at North Middle School, my clock had a temperature gauge that read over 82 degrees on at least one afternoon.

It was this same time of year when I was working hard to teach 8th-grade students the expectations for my classroom. As they leaned on their elbows and put their heads down, I attempted to remain cheerful about how to show work and set up their notebooks.

Days later, as we started linear equations, beads of sweat formed on the students’ foreheads and I often brought popsicles to try to get through the afternoons. It begs the real question of how one can maintain rigor when the children are melting. The schools were dismissed early that year.

Last Thursday and into this week, 13 of our 23 public schools in Rapid City closed at 1 p.m. This is about 2 hours early. For the students attending these schools (maybe 5,000) the afternoon away from school stole hours of their educational experience. It was absolutely the right choice for the people in the buildings, but every minute of every day is crucial to academic success. How does the school district handle this same heat in the future?

There are only two choices: close school early or retrofit the old buildings. Both are bad options.

I have to say, I have one of the best professions in existence. Yet, to explain the complexity of our situation in Rapid City with staffing and pay without talking about facilities would be remiss. Teaching can be a tough job and when students are lying on the floor, napping, or complaining because of the heat, it makes the pay feel even more inadequate.

The heat is not affecting students equally across the district. When we talk of achievement, there is not an asterisk next to those schools with air conditioning or that were dismissed hours early due to heat. There will be no paragraph detailing how learning loss was inevitable due to the school’s heating and lack of cooling systems.

However, it is common sense that for student achievement to improve, we have to improve the conditions in which students learn. Unfortunately, retrofitting buildings is expensive and essentially throws good money after short-term solutions. The major way out for Rapid City Schools is with a bond or opt-out of the current tax formula.

If the bond had passed a few years ago, about half of the ancient buildings that were closed Thursday and will be closed this week would have been either rebuilt or closed. Perhaps we weren’t ready to pass a bond in 2020, but our community must rally around our kids soon if we are to have a robust school system in Rapid City in the future.

Sarah Gross has been teaching for 16 years, is a parent, and is an advocate for public schools.