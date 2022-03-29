GROSS: Important elections in our own backyard

By Thursday evening, candidates for the upcoming Rapid City Board of Education election will be solidified. There are three seats up this year in Areas 2, 3, and 6.

Last year, following an unusually negative school board campaign, a pitiful 12.5% of eligible voters went to the polls and selected four new Board members to serve the Rapid City Area Schools.

Besides ideology, there is one thing each of the winning candidates had in common - all four of the elected candidates received over $4,000 from a Political Action Committee (PAC) formed by a community member. This infusion of PAC dollars was not only unprecedented in a RCAS local school board election, but it changed the nature of the race from non-partisan to partisan. From Facebook groups that disparaged school staff to door-to-door campaigns that smeared candidates - the race got ugly.

The current board will be selecting a new superintendent in the next few months. The role of superintendent is critical in unifying the school district and setting the tone and direction for years to come. It is imperative that this person is knowledgeable about facilities, child development, and educational philosophy to guide the 23 schools forward together. Once the June election takes place, the new board will re-assign roles selecting a new president to serve the following year. These school board positions represent our community in the most fundamental ways and therefore shoulder huge responsibility.

The upcoming election is important to the children of Rapid City. As a community, we can and must do better this year to build up our public school system rather than disparage it. The Rapid City Schools deserves consistency, and the board must focus on actual local problems. Our town is better than what we saw and felt last spring.

Elevate Rapid City held an informal meet-and-greet with school board last spring. It was a great start, but I am hoping there will be more forums and opportunities for candidates to showcase their devotion and knowledge of the public schools ahead of the election on June 7.

Local elections matter and while it's true that voting for the highest office is important, the changes that most affect our day-to-day lives are often closer to our backyards than to Washington D.C.

Do your homework. Get to know the candidates and most importantly, vote!

Dr. Sarah Gross has been teaching for 16 years and is an advocate for public schools.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0