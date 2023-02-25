On Friday, Feb. 10, a four-hour plus public hearing for the state Board of Educational Standards was held in Rapid City. It was a proper public meeting with public comment prior, an organized agenda, and presentation of proposed standards for College and Technical Education (CTE) and social studies. The social studies standards dominated the conversation, with 90 minutes for proponent testimony and 90 minutes for opponent testimony which was utilized in its entirety.

Noteworthy was the fact that South Dakota teachers, parents and educational professionals are opposed to the standards, while out-of-state testifiers defend the need for such a giant addition of content and changes in the style of standards.

Upon reflection of the meeting, opponents are not pushing an agenda. Rather opponents are attempting to avoid a costly, misaligned set of standards from being imposed upon the educational system. The opposition group are in defense mode, requesting only “not these standards.”

Proponents at the public hearing actually said “I ask that you not put too much stock into the resolutions that school boards are adopting or adapting…” (1:30:15). This would include Rapid City Area School’s Board of Education which drafted their own resolution at the Feb. 7 meeting. Advocates are pushing to ignore South Dakota educators, families, and Boards of Education.

Why would the state ignore over 800 public comments opposing the standards? Why, when other standards, such as CTE, receive single digit public testifiers and the social studies standards over a hundred would the Board of Educational Standards and Department of Education push past their own teachers to implement these standards?

Here are a couple of possibilities:

First, it’s political. The members of the Board of Educational Standards serve at the pleasure of the governor. The mission statement for the board states “As educational leaders, we will take a prominent role advocating a dynamic quality education for each student in South Dakota.” Over the last few years, this board went from highly experienced educational professionals to other businessman and dental professionals. Just in the last month, the superintendent of Aberdeen and former president of the state Board for Educational Standards was removed and replaced by a businessman from Sioux Falls. Political appointments are taking over educational experts.

Second, those pushing the standards have locked into the culture war that classroom teachers are attempting to indoctrinate children. Anyone who has been in a classroom for a day over the last few years will tell you that it’s not happening as exaggerated by the news. Teaching existing content standards are priorities that behavior problems and staff shortages are making challenging.

Third, those pushing the standards misunderstand how to effect change in education. Adopting the standards will not yield the improvement in civic understanding and engagement that is desired. Social studies are not a tested subject in South Dakota. High quality early childhood programs, statewide assessments, and training on existing standards would likely yield better outcomes.

Forcing the proposed standards forward is a mistake. It will only affect our city and state negatively by making working in education untenable.

Sarah Gross has been teaching for 16 years, is a parent, and is an advocate for public schools.