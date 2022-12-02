GROSS: Public schools matter and deserve support

Thirty years ago, I attended the elementary school I now teach at. I never questioned back then that schools exist, why they exist, who pays for them, or the benefits they bring the community. As an adult, I’ve begun to think deeply about our schools and our Rapid City community. Although they are not perfect, the enormous good that our public schools and school staff do on a daily basis astounds me. I will attempt to share just some of the benefits our schools provide.

Schools look to the future. Everyone generally agrees that we are investing in young people who will be our future citizens, leaders and workers. Schools empower people with the educational opportunities needed to make good on their own motivations and desires. Students recognizing school as useful, and parents supporting their children’s education, are necessary premises from which we must work.

Schools are the main source of childcare for most working parents. They make it possible for many parents to be in the workforce and facilitate much of our economic activity.

Schools provide safety for many students. For eight hours each day the schoolhouse is a warm, safe place for children where they get healthy meals, basic health screenings. Schools require vaccinations, disseminate health information, and make referrals to other community service providers. Students who live in dangerous neighborhoods are generally safe at school. I would never want to ignore the fact that bullying exists — it does. Yet, school personnel attempt to support, monitor and teach children how to interact kindly every single day.

Though we hate to hear about it, schools serve as bastion of safety for youth who are abused in their homes. All teachers are mandatory reporters. It’s probably both the best and very-worst thing our teachers have to do.

Schools also provide a network of support for many students. At school, students can find an listening ear and a supportive word of encouragement. Most schools are requesting more counselors, as many of our students have nowhere else to turn.

Lastly, schools provide a common experience for children. Children of wildly varying backgrounds and experiences all share a similar school experience that grounds them to the community. Public schools are one of the few places in American life where young people undergo a shared experience. School is a place children can socialize and learn to work together.

As a community, we must get involved in strengthening our public schools. It is shortsighted not to. By supporting staff, infrastructure and the public schools’ mission, we are providing all students in our community with the opportunity to flourish.

Sarah Gross has been teaching for 16 years, is a parent, and is an advocate for public schools.