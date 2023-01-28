 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GROSS: Social studies standards are extreme

sarah gross photo.jpg

Each day our son goes to first grade at a little elementary school just north of the hospital in Rapid City. He is 6, nearly 7, and average size (just nearing 48 inches) and attitude for his age (the epitome of a little boy), perhaps a little ahead in math. He starts his day by greeting a custodian that gives him a little good-natured guff, then gets breakfast and says hello to his teacher.

They then begin a day filled with learning about letters and the sounds they make, numbers, and how you can combine items or take some away. My little boy’s school time centers around understanding community and what a city is, the basics of seasons, weather, lifecycles, and how to get along with others. He loves his music class, gym time, and trading Pokemon cards with his buddies at recess (they recently started the Legendary Pokemon Club).

Currently, his day is under attack by extremists. There are new K-12 social studies being proposed to the State Board of Educational Standards. This is a routine process, however noteworthy because of how opposed classroom teachers and others are to the standards. Digging in and considering my own son and what I know about his first-grade priorities and their class schedule, I don’t see how or why any teacher would squeeze in these new standards. They are not right for the first graders I know and would steal days of reading and math instruction. A few examples directly from the Proposed Social Studies Standards include:

1.SS.8 F. The student explains the rule of law, compared and contrasted in the Magna Carta to the arbitrary rule of man.

1.SS.7 E. The student explains the history of slavery, including in ancient times and in the 15th century.

My son is clever, yet the conceptual ideas in just these two standards are enormous. There are 111 more in 1st grade. As a parent and teacher, I am vehemently opposed to these standards. Although hundreds of South Dakotans have voiced their opposition already, more voices are necessary.

It is crucial that other community members learn about the standards and speak up for our children. Make official public comments and attend a public meeting on February 10th in Rapid City at the Rushmore Hotel. There is still time to avoid the adoption of the proposed standards: there is no shame in doing what is right.

Sarah Gross has been teaching for 16 years, is a parent, and is an advocate for public schools.

