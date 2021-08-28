HAGEMAN: Not sure how to feel

I am not sure how to feel about Afghanistan. I saw things during my time there as a service member, and now read about it as a civilian.

What I will talk about, instead, is a yard project I took on last fall. Between my sidewalk and street curb, there is a strip of ground that was 95% rock, 5% weeds. I was tired of trying to take care of the weeds to make it 100% rock.

In September I started pulling up all the rock to replace with compost from the city dump. This rock replacement took me until spring, balancing between my last few months of military service, the crazy SoDak weather, and my back issues. I dug down as far as I could to make space for the new soil…. and hopefully ideal for the new seed. I wanted it to look like the rest of my lawn. After a while, I believed the conditions were right. The neighbors who had similar setups had lush grass as well.

At first, my efforts paid off. I had a beautiful carpet of grass… brand new, soft, healthy. I kept up watering, but like much of the neighborhood, I had to curtail lawn care and decided to focus on my already established lawn. I would still water it, but in short time, weeds started growing back.