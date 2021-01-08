HALL: Wednesday's event have no place in our republic

The events that took place in our nation’s capital on Wednesday, and the continuing turmoil engendered by them, have no place in a republic like ours. I agree wholeheartedly with Jeff Holbrook, the chair of the Pennington County Republican Party, that the thugs who forced their way into the capitol building were anarchists bent on destroying our government.
On November 3, the people voted. County Auditors across the county – 3,006 of them – certified the results of their county votes to their Secretaries of State. Every Secretary of State certified their citizens’ votes. The Electoral College voted. The Congress counted the votes and certified the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Many of these officials are Republicans; in fact, most are. It’s time to believe those officials. At least 60 lawsuits brought by President Trump and his supporters have been adjudicated, and all have been dismissed for lack of evidence or have simply lost in court, many presided over by judges appointed by the president himself.
It’s time to recognize, as President Donald Trump has, that Joe Biden is now the President-Elect. It’s clear that there are still elements in his party who are plotting insurrection and violence, and I pray that Inauguration Day can move forward with the logical result of the election by inaugurating Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, and that it can be accomplished without violence.
I understand that many who support President Trump choose not to believe in the integrity of the election. Stoked by media and social media of their choice, they are plotting yet more insurrection and violence. And while I understand that our Republican lawmakers are hesitant to anger the president’s followers because they will need their support in future elections, I call on them now to acknowledge that the election was free, fair, and legal, and also to call on the president’s supporters to stand down, to put their rhetoric and their weapons down, and accept the results that President Trump has acknowledged publicly: on January 20th, 2021, Joseph R. Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America. Only then can we start to heal and move forward to confront the very real problems we face.
Karen Hall is the Chair of the Pennington County Democratic Party.