HALL: Wednesday's event have no place in our republic

I understand that many who support President Trump choose not to believe in the integrity of the election. Stoked by media and social media of their choice, they are plotting yet more insurrection and violence. And while I understand that our Republican lawmakers are hesitant to anger the president’s followers because they will need their support in future elections, I call on them now to acknowledge that the election was free, fair, and legal, and also to call on the president’s supporters to stand down, to put their rhetoric and their weapons down, and accept the results that President Trump has acknowledged publicly: on January 20th, 2021, Joseph R. Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America. Only then can we start to heal and move forward to confront the very real problems we face.