HAMBURG: Elections matter, take time to learn about candidates

Last week, Elevate Rapid City’s Public Policy Director Anna Hays provided an overview of the most recent legislative session. Everyone agrees that this year was unlike any other.

Both in terms of funding and contentious debates. One of the most important and necessary accomplishments of this past session is the passing of significant funding allocations for workforce housing development.

It began with the Governor’s budget address which announced a $200 million intended allocation for housing infrastructure. With a variety of bills in the Senate and the House, there were strategic maneuvers and debates until the final day of the legislative session. I am thrilled to say thank you! It happened, you did it. The South Dakota Housing Development Authority will manage the distribution of these funds and we’re anxious to learn more about the process. The late David Lust, who worked closely as our housing consultant directing this work for two years, must be smiling down on all of us.

Since 2015, our Black Hills Area Community Foundation, and multiple local stakeholders have been working to understand our needs, our resources and promising innovative ideas from other communities. The John T. Vucurevich Foundation, Bush Foundation and others have generously invested their time and charitable dollars in this work with us. Now with funding obtained from the City Vision fund, the Strategic Housing Trust Fund will be in place to assist with multi-family housing projects that will help to provide more below-market rents in Rapid City. Addressing the area’s housing needs is long, slow work. Change will not take place overnight, but coming together to address the problem will give us all our best chance to achieve progress.

Decisions to devote financial resources to address this intractable issue were not uncontested. We are grateful for the local legislators who helped to champion the finalized housing bill. The final version was House Bill 1033 and it passed with one vote to spare, 48-22. I want to thank all the West River Legislators that voted Yea and put the vote over the top of the 2/3rd's necessary to pass. You can visit sdlegislature.gov to see how legislators voted, click the All Sessions button and go to the 2022 Session

It is critically important that our elected officials, School Board, City Council, County Commission and our legislators are working to make our region successful. Several people are running for a variety of offices with elections or primaries in June. I encourage everyone to learn about these candidates and vote. These people will be making decisions that affect our lives.

Your vote matters.

Liz Hamburg is the CEO Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

