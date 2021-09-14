HAMBURG: Rapid City housing lost a friend, but vital work continues

A 2018 study commissioned by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation showed that the workforce housing needs in Rapid City called for an extra 3,500 housing units costing less than $900 and nearly 1,500 rental units costing no more than $500 a month were needed at that time. Over the three years, the situation has only become even more dire.

This new tool is both innovative and agile; strategic but also flexible. Perhaps most importantly, it has local people making the decisions that are best for Rapid City.

Because the fund sits outside of a government entity, we can leverage philanthropic dollars and well as public funding for this cause. David believed Rapid City could be a model for other communities across the state to follow but tweak to best fits their needs.

Talk with most business leaders across Rapid City and you will hear stories of open positions they can’t fill despite having great candidates because those people can’t find places to live affordably. That means fewer nurses, teachers, policeman and lineman living and working here and helping contribute to our economy. Housing is the foundation of a vibrant economy, without it increased wages, benefits or other amenities will reliably entice good workers to our region.