HANKS: South Dakota appraisal certificate program broken

During my time as Mayor of Rapid City, as a State Legislator, a City Council President, a business owner, and as a Real Estate Appraiser, I learned early on to spot when an office or program had issues. What I have seen and have known for years was that the Appraiser Certification Program in South Dakota was broken.

And a few weeks before the election in 2018, I told that directly to then Congresswoman Kristi Noem, before she became our Governor. I followed that up by telling her that my strong recommendation would be to in her early days as Governor, address the issues in the Appraiser Certification Program that were creating hardship for SD Citizens to complete the purchase of homes. My first and most important recommendation was for new leadership for the Appraiser Certification Program. The Executive Director for past 30 years was Sherry Bren, and from my experience as Mayor, I couldn’t' see how a 30-year career bureaucrat would be willing or able to implement the type of changes needed.

What led me to make this unsolicited recommendation to now Governor Noem? It was my personal experience dealing with the state's broken Appraiser Certification Program and watching the Governor’s Daughter experiencing the same issues I had. This program had become a major obstacle for qualified South Dakotans from entering a career as a Professional Appraiser, a career with an average salary nearly double the median individual income in South Dakota.

During the process of upgrading my appraisers license from State Licensed to a higher-level State-Certified Residential Appraiser, I was contacted by the Executive Director of the Appraiser Certification Program and told that one of my appraisals that was being reviewed for my upgrade had deficiencies. Pressing for an explanation as to what the deficiencies were, as it had been reviewed by industry reviewers with no issues, I was quite surprised when Sherry Bren, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, told me she could not address what the deficiencies were as she was not an appraiser.

This response from a government regulator will likely come as no surprise to any South Dakotan who works in a specialty field such as the trades, as all too often career governments bureaucrats who are put in place to create and enforce rules, all too often have little or no experience in the field themselves.

Further, a government regulator that has never practiced in the profession that they are regulating, such was the case of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, can only see the system through the eyes of a regulator looking down from "on high." It is my opinion they do not have the perspective to see the broad reforms needed nor the desire to implement the changes needed in the system.

As the Legislator’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOA) continues to investigate the current flaws in South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, I hope the first recommendation is that any regulator who oversees any program in state government that regulates and holds the power to granting a Professional Certificate, that the regulator themselves have at least a background in a related to, or in the appraisal field, and preferably a Professional Certificate in the process they are the gatekeeper of.

So as the GOA Committee continues its work of oversight of operations and budgets, let’s hope they stay focused on the purpose and the authority of the committee. SD Codified Law 2-6-2 states the GOA’s authority and purpose is “inquiry and review of any phase of the operations and the fiscal affairs of any department, institution, board, or agency of the state”. Let’s hope the GOA stays in its lane and stays focused on reforming the Appraiser Certification Program.

Unfortunately, as I sat at the last GOA meeting, I watched a circus start to unfold around Kassidy Peters, the Governor's daughter, and I could not help but wonder why some of the committee members were trying so hard to make it political and were clearly overreaching the committee’s purpose and authority, as SD Codified Law 2-6-2 clearly states that

“It is not a legislative purpose to subpoena a person or documents to collect information that may be used for a criminal proceeding or to legislatively determine guilt or inflict punishment upon an identifiable person”. The issue dealing with the Governor’s daughter is already being reviewed by the appropriate committee, the Government Accountability Board, a non-political board of retired Judges that review any claims of ethics & other types of violations.

So, let’s hope that the Government Operations and Audit Committee is able to find the solutions for the issue facing the Appraiser Certification Program. As for those on the committee and in the media that keeps trying to assign blame to someone for the replacement of the program’s Executive Director, you don’t need to look far, just look at this articles author. I was the one that has been pushing the Governor for change, and I was the one who kept saying that you can’t fix the program without new leadership.

To Governor Noem’s credit, she is willing to take action and make the necessary changes to the process that will be welcomed by appraisers and beneficial to SD Citizens that are frustrated from the delays in closing on their new homes because of the lack of appraisers in SD.

Alan Hanks lives in Rapid City and is a former Rapid City Council President, two term District 32 State Legislator, two term Rapid City Mayor and Real Estate Appraiser. He currently owns and operates the Heartland RV Park & Cabins south of Rapid City in Hermosa.

