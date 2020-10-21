HARRISON: FirstNet keeps Pennington County connected

When seconds matter and lives hang in the balance, communications among first responders is critical. It’s something most people don’t even think about but as a leader in law enforcement, this is the sort of thing that keeps me up at night. I want our officers to have the very best communications capabilities possible.
In late 2017, South Dakota recognized the importance of a reliable, stand-alone emergency communications system for public safety and first responders and chose an advanced, modern network called FirstNet.
Through the Federal government’s First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), our state and Pennington County use a nationwide communications platform dedicated to public safety that connects first responders to the critical information we need every day and in every emergency.
Here in rural Pennington County, FirstNet is the perfect solution for jurisdictions like ours with a wide geography and challenging terrain. That’s why we put our chips on FirstNet – and why it was my privilege to address the United States Senate’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet on the impact of FirstNet at the invitation of Senator John Thune just two weeks ago.
Senator Thune has been a leading voice and champion for rural broadband and our first responder community across the state. We are grateful for his leadership and for his inclusion of Pennington County in that important update. In that virtual presentation, I was able to talk about the FirstNet program as it relates to providing service across the country and our state for first responders.
A Network for Public Safety, by Public Safety
A dedicated solution for first responders was born from the communication challenges public safety experienced during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The needs of public safety demanded more than what commercial offerings provide. That recommendation became the FirstNet Authority, charged with bringing first responders our own, separate, dedicated communications ecosystem.
To help ensure the network serves our needs, the FirstNet Authority and AT&T have taken a “for public safety, by public safety” approach to planning and deploying the network. The two are continuing to work hand-in-hand with the public safety community to understand the capacity, coverage, service and other public safety-grade features needed to communicate using 21st century tools that will help first responders stay safe and keep those we protect out of harm’s way.
Benefits for Rural South Dakota
Reaching rural America is one of FirstNet’s top priorities.
In Pennington County, from the lowest Badland’s elevation of 2100 feet above sea level to the highest over 7,200 feet near Black Elk Peak, we need reliable cell signals. FirstNet really is the foundation of all operations across Pennington County because it is designed to enhance our ability to communicate, coordinate and respond on a dedicated network core, no matter the terrain we’re covering.
We have spent a lot of time looking for lost and missing people in Pennington County, often when hunters or hikers get off the trail and get lost. For search and rescue, having the ability to use FirstNet and request a dedicated portable tower called a COW (Cell on Wheels) has been a great help in searching, giving us the ability to communicate.
FirstNet helps carry high-speed data, location information, images and video that can make all the difference for our deputies when seconds count.
Or take large events from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to the President’s Independence Day visit to Mt Rushmore – the stress of the network increases drastically, leading to potential network crashes. But at those events, and in case of emergencies, public safety must be able to communicate without interruption. That’s where FirstNet’s priority and preemption comes into play – giving us priority on high-quality Band 14 spectrum.
And one more perk for the guys and gals in uniform – their cars are their offices. Our deputies don’t have the luxury of a hardwired desktop computer. They tell me since we moved to FirstNet, information transmits quicker and more reliably, wherever they are.
In short, FirstNet has been good for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the safety of our citizens. We are excited to see the next step in coverage and trust it will help make first responders’ communications simpler, more collaborative, and more secure, to help us achieve our lifesaving missions.
Captain Tony Harrison works for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. To learn more about FirstNet, go to www.firstnet.com.
