HARRISON: FirstNet keeps Pennington County connected

When seconds matter and lives hang in the balance, communications among first responders is critical. It’s something most people don’t even think about but as a leader in law enforcement, this is the sort of thing that keeps me up at night. I want our officers to have the very best communications capabilities possible.

In late 2017, South Dakota recognized the importance of a reliable, stand-alone emergency communications system for public safety and first responders and chose an advanced, modern network called FirstNet.

Through the Federal government’s First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), our state and Pennington County use a nationwide communications platform dedicated to public safety that connects first responders to the critical information we need every day and in every emergency.

Here in rural Pennington County, FirstNet is the perfect solution for jurisdictions like ours with a wide geography and challenging terrain. That’s why we put our chips on FirstNet – and why it was my privilege to address the United States Senate’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet on the impact of FirstNet at the invitation of Senator John Thune just two weeks ago.