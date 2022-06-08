HAUSMANN: The complicated legacy of the 1972 Rapid City Flood

Everyone in Rapid City knows the story. On June 9th, 1972, during an already historic rainstorm, Canyon Lake Dam failed. The ensuing flash flood devastated the city, killing 238 people (likely more), and destroying at least $100 million in property.

Today, one of Rapid’s most recognizable downtown features – the Greenway – exists as a physical reminder of the flood and its legacy; “never again” became a lasting motto for city planning in the five decades since. As Rapid City commemorates the fiftieth anniversary of this tragedy this week, it’s important to reflect not just on what the city and its people did right during this tragedy, but also what went wrong during the flood and in its aftermath.

There are many stories of ordinary people committing extraordinary acts in the face of disaster. Stories like that of Buzz Grover, who lived in Keystone along Battle Creek. Grover saved his pregnant wife along with three other people as the floodwaters destroyed his neighborhood. Or the dozens of people who supplied canoes and boats to aid in search, rescue, and body recovery operations. Or individuals like Lt. Henry Tank of the Rapid City Fire department, who died during rescue operations saving others from the floodwaters that night. These stories of immense courage under pressure embody the best of Rapid City and the best of humanity.

But there are other stories too. Stories about human failings, about decisions with unintended consequences, and about people acting out of their worst impulses. These stories also deserve to be told.

Stories like those told by Edgar Lonehill at the congressional hearings held about the flood in 1973. Lonehill, a spokesman for the Rapid City Flood Victims Association, explained the situation at Camp Rapid, one of the sites where Native flood refugees were housed in temporary trailers for months after the disaster. “In general, it has been our observation that there has in fact been some discrimination against Indian flood victims in the wake of the flood,” Lonehill testified. Lonehill described an incident where an allegedly drunk National Guard officer on duty berated him and his wife. “He said, ‘You damned Indians have raised enough Cain around here … We are going to evict you in the morning.’” The message for Lonehill was clear: Native flood victims were not welcome even in refugee camps like Camp Rapid.

Hazel Bonner, a representative from the United Renters Council, a local renter’s advocacy group, also testified before Congress that there was indeed “discrimination in Rapid City against minority groups … particularly Indians” after the flood. Bonner described an experiment her organization ran by sending a white prospective tenant out to visit apartments, followed immediately by a Native tenant. “The white tenant … got three possible places to live,” Bonner reported, while “the Indian tenant … got nothing.”

The Rapid City flood laid bare the unjust housing market that had plagued Rapid City for decades. For much of the mid-20th century, Native people in Rapid City could only find housing in neighborhoods such as the Sioux Addition, the federally funded and badly neglected housing project in North Rapid. Or in transient neighborhoods like Osh Kosh Camp along the creek, or in one of the city’s trailer parks, many of which lay in the creek’s floodplain. These unjust housing dynamics help explain why, in a city that was 5-7% Native in 1970, as many as 20% of the flood victims were Native.

In the flood’s aftermath, the city found itself with decisions to make. How to prioritize rebuilding? How to allocate relief to victims? How to spend the relief money which poured into the city’s coffers? While Rapid City built some housing in the flood’s wake, including low-income housing, much of the money went toward downtown revitalization and flood protection infrastructure– the Civic Center and Greenbelt being the most notable, two improvements which anchored the city’s downtown re-development.

These decisions, made with good intentions, had unintended long-term consequences. With much of the flood relief money put toward these civic improvements, rather than affordable housing, the housing crunch in Rapid City only deepened in the decades that followed, with effects that continue to this day. Today, Rapid City has a homelessness rate that’s nearly triple the national average, and the majority of those suffering homelessness in the city are Native. This crisis has many causes, but the flood was one crucial missed opportunity to radically reshape Rapid City’s urban geography and undue decades of housing injustice.

In many ways, the city doubled down after the flood on the unjust policies that led to the unequal toll of death and destruction. With little aid given to the city’s poorest residents, the housing crisis which predated the flood and disproportionately affected the city’s Native inhabitants, would deepen in the years since.

The story of the flood is complicated. The Greenway and downtown revitalization projects all helped lift the city back onto its feet and helped ensure fewer people would live in Rapid Creek’s floodplain when the next flood strikes. And indeed, stories of heroism, community, and neighborliness abound from the days and weeks following the disaster. These are positive outcomes, worth remembering and even celebrating.

But if people only tell stories from the past and focus on what went well without examining where those in the past erred, history loses its power. Learning from past mistakes is one of the most important uses of history, and the 1972 Flood is no exception. It is possible, even necessary, for a city to embrace shining moments from its past while at the same time not flinching away from mistakes its government and citizens have made. The promise of understanding history lies in creating a better future, and as we pause and reflect on the disasters at its fiftieth anniversary, truly honoring the memory of the 1972 Flood requires an honest appraisal of what Rapid City did right, and of the work that yet remains to be done.

Dr. Stephen Hausmann is an assistant professor of history at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. He teaches classes on US history, Native American history, and environmental history. His research focuses on the 1972 Rapid City Flood, recently publishing a peer reviewed book on the topic. He is also speaking at the 50th anniversary commemoration event this week.

