HEADLEY: SURF activities affect state's economy

• SURF’s net economic impact is projected to reach $1.6 billion. This number takes into account construction of the LBNF/DUNE project, which is managed by the Department of Energy’s Fermilab and SURF operations.

• Household earnings for South Dakotans expected to reach $572 million.

• The study also showed that 1,052 jobs could be created annually.

SURF employs nearly 200 people and has spent more than $250 million on salaries, construction, supplies and materials since 2007 in South Dakota. And Fermilab and its subcontractors employs approximately 160 people annually through construction of LBNF/DUNE. Construction on the project is expected to take up to 10 years and will operate for at least 20 years, bringing in hundreds of scientists every year and securing the future of SURF—and regional jobs—for years to come.

In addition to economic benefits, we’re advancing K-12 education by leveraging the world-leading research at SURF. Education specialists develop curriculum units, classroom presentations and field trips—all designed that meet South Dakota science standard—and create numerous teacher professional development opportunities. SURF’s K-12 outreach has touched the lives of more than 60,000 students and 1,400 educators in South Dakota.