HEDRICK: Stopping violence requires help from everyone

To the concerned citizens of Rapid City, first, let me tell you I understand your concern following a number of recent, violent events that have victimized members of our northside community. This level of violence is abnormal, and the Rapid City Police Department shares these community concerns.

In the spirit of transparency, I want to share with you some of the things we are doing to address this violence, some of the challenges in doing so, and some of our goals moving forward. I’d also like to share some simple things the citizens of our community can do to help.

In recent months, we have taken a number of proactive steps to increase law enforcement presence in and around our northside neighborhoods. These efforts include:

Hiring a full-time Community Engagement Specialist. Tyler Read has made the Knollwood/Surfwood area his second home. Nearly every day, Tyler is working to give the kids growing up in this neighborhood a safe and engaging space they can feel secure in. He is also working to build relationships among neighbors, parents, guardians and looking for new ways we can stay involved in the lives of those at-risk who live in this neighborhood.

We created a new substation on Knollwood Drive. This substation has been serving as the hub for most law-enforcement related activities in this neighborhood. A team of dedicated officers have made it their daily mission to maintain a proactive presence in this area in order to deter crime and focus on enforcement-related solutions. A full-time sergeant heads up this team, and their office is located at this substation. It’s important to remember, at this time, this substation is not a precinct, nor is it a police station. This means officers work out of it throughout their day, and they can be pulled away as other needs arise in the city.

Additionally, we are working to address management and ownership of these apartment complexes. This has resulted in better private security coverage, the installation of some cameras, and the ongoing partnership with law enforcement to identify and remove tenants engaged in criminal activity. This remains a work in progress.

Though we are seeing some forward momentum in this portion of our community, there also exists a number of challenges that hinder our ability to affect the true needed change. First, many of the crimes that victimize the neighborhood happen behind closed doors. All the patrol resources in the world could not stop this. Criminals do not tell us when they plan to victimize others, which means police will always be forced to be reactive to certain crimes. In most instances, the victims and offenders know each other. Unfortunately, the vast majority of criminal victimization we see in this part of town is undertaken by those who do not live in these apartment complexes, but rather come to this area to cause problems.

It's important to note in this discussion legislation from the State has significantly impacted the criminal justice system’s discretion in providing adequate consequences for both adult and juvenile offenders. The hands of the criminal justice system have been tied significantly since the passing of Senate Bills 70 and 73 in the 2013 timeframe. These bills adjusted sentencing guidelines and after almost a full decade, the criminal justice system is still impacted by these changes. We have identified the offices of the State’s Attorney, Parole, Probation, and the Department of Social Services as partners we want to ensure are at the table to further public safety discussions moving forward, to help us address violent offenders across our city. We know many of the offenders committing these violent acts are already ‘system involved,’ and we will continue to work with criminal justice system partners to tighten up any cracks that exist for violent offenders to fall through.

As it sits, everyday we see examples of teens from northside neighborhood getting increasingly wrapped up in gang behavior and its associated lifestyle involving drugs and alcohol. Day-after-day, some of our youth are choosing to display colors, symbols, and clothing associated with their chosen gang affiliation. We also see the incredibly damaging effects of drug use and drug dealing connected to violence. We need members of our community to step up and replace this mentality with something more positive, enriching, and overall sustainable. We need stakeholders to replace the sense of belonging these kids are getting from the gangs with mentorship that will end up saving their lives. We are encouraged to hear that several Native American groups have stepped up recently to maintain a greater presence in this neighborhood and we hope to create meaningful collaboration with those interested in helping.

Moving forward, we intend to stay committed to protecting and serving the good residents of this area, always putting community first. Plans for the future include increasing lighting around these apartment buildings, more focused enforcement efforts around these residences, and creating a more efficient command structure for proactive and sustained law enforcement actions in this area by the Rapid City Police Department AND its partner agencies at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, along with our State and Federal partners. A recent meeting was held among these criminal justice partners to specifically focus on solutions we could bring to the recent rise in violence in this neighborhood. A lot of great ideas were discussed, and I believe we have the opportunity to leverage these partnerships into more-focused and meaningful actions. Stay tuned as we solidify these details.

Despite all these measures, we are bound to fail if we cannot partner with the citizens of this community and the stakeholders in this neighborhood. Oftentimes our investigations are impeded by those who possess information about the cases and incidents we are working, however, they are hesitant to share information with police. We recognize there are still struggles with distrust toward law enforcement and we are striving every day to rectify this and earn trust.

So here’s my plea for action from our community moving forward. If you have information that will help law enforcement hold these violent offenders accountable, share it. That can be done by calling police directly at (605)394-4131, or an anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. If you see or know something, say something. If you know someone who has information to share, encourage them to contact law enforcement, even if they have to do so anonymously.

Getting a handle on this violence takes law enforcement, but doing so requires everyone. Only by working together will we be in a position to identify, apprehend, and hold these offenders accountable for their dangerous and deadly actions. Only by working together can we make Rapid City a safe community for our families to prosper moving forward.

Don Hedrick is the Chief of Police for Rapid City.