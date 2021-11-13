HERMSEN: School board proposal poorly written, inaccurate

I am a very concerned parent about the resolution up for vote at next Tuesday’s school board meeting for many reasons. I’m so angry about the intentionally vindictive and spiteful approach this board has taken when it comes to COVID. There are many, much larger issues to deal with in the District but a majority of this board, led by Kate Thomas, is constantly working to dismantle any efforts to keep students and staff safe from this highly contagious infection.

1) The new policy is written poorly and uses incorrect terms. It lists EUA as “Experimental Use Authorization”. It’s “Emergency Use Authorization.” I might give most non-healthcare people the benefit of the doubt for using the wrong term but with the board member(s) who wrote this resolution, I don’t. The term experimental is intentionally inflammatory and intended to discredit the diligent work done to research and approve vaccines.

2) An EUA is not held to a “far lower standard than FDA approved vaccines”. This is simply not accurate. The level of scrutiny is the same for both EUA and fully approved vaccines. What’s different is the scale. EUAs are granted after thousands of tests/results. Full approval requires a higher number of results but they are still scrutinized at the same level. This phrase is more intentional inflammatory misinformation from the board member(s) who wrote the resolution.

3) All testing in the schools requires written consent so the line on the bottom of the first page of the resolution about it being parental responsibility is moot. Schools cannot test students without consent. The school district doesn’t vaccinate students either. The most recent flu vaccine clinics that were held at North Middle School and Stevens High School were sponsored by the Pennington County Emergency Services. They were held on school property to be convenient for staff and students and consents most certainly had to be signed. I don’t understand the point of this line of the resolution other than to stir up misinformation that the school district is immunizing students without permission. Again, intentionally inflammatory.

4) The COVID tests the district uses are indeed diagnostic tests. The SD Department of Health explicitly calls the tests diagnostic in a presentation they made in August of 2021. I’ve included a screen shot and a link to the presentation. PowerPoint Presentation (sd.gov) Again, misinformation blatantly used at worst or lack of knowledge about the tests at best. But if you don’t even know the basics about the tests, should you be bringing forward a resolution to end them?

5) Valuable instruction time is absolutely NOT lost to a higher degree than forcing students and staff to go outside of the building to be tested. The tests used by the District (which are provided by the State at no cost, by the way) are quick turnaround tests that take about 15 minutes to result. Going to a clinic or urgent care to be tested and then wait for results would take hours. These tests most definitely shorten the exposure time for others and can result in fewer numbers of people being quarantined from being exposed. This point on the resolution is far and away the most ridiculous argument to eliminate testing. When should staff go and get tested? At the end of the day after they have potentially exposed a full day’s worth of students? Or should they try to find a substitute and take personal time off so they can go get tested? What about the instruction time lost there? The alternatives to offering testing at the schools are completely ludicrous and not supportive at all of the current district staff who are operating very short staffed. And there are a lot of parents who can’t afford to take their child to the doctor to be tested when they can drive up to the school, have their child tested, and drive away in five minutes for free.

6) The resolution also complains about the reporting strain on the school nurses because of the testing. If we went through a root cause analysis and looked into why more testing is needed, it’s because preventative measures were eliminated by this current school board. So of course, the natural result is that more testing is needed because COVID is spreading freely. Kind of a “duh” moment.

7) Was the District’s nurse manager consulted on this resolution? Most of this board doesn’t seem to value the expertise of healthcare providers so I would be surprised if she was.

8) Taking away tools from nurses to help and limiting their scope is short sighted and potentially treading in dangerous waters. The SD Board of Nursing may be interested to know that non-clinical school board members are limiting the scope of practice for nurses in the school system. What should the school nurses ignore next – administering inhalers or insulin to students?

9) As a Grandview parent who just finished helping my kindergarten daughter with remote learning for seven school days, I am horrified and incredibly upset at this resolution. Grandview has been open since Monday, less days than it was closed and this is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting? I completely support the decision by Dr. Lori Simon to close the school. Does the author of this resolution think the responsible decision could have been made without on-site testing? Of course it couldn’t! The school was able to be responsibly shut down because of the availability of on-site testing.

10) Am I afraid my daughter will die from COVID? No. But children have long lasting effects too. I don’t want her strapped with respiratory issues for the rest of her life because she caught COVID at school. Testing must remain at the schools so the exposures and infections are limited as best they can be since this board opposed any preventative measures.

Sarah Hermsen is a long time Rapid City resident and parent of two Rapid City Area School students.

