HESS: Confessions of a former legislative reporter

For the past six years I’ve been writing about the South Dakota Legislature. Well, enough is enough.

From 2016 to 2020 I worked for the Community News Service run by the South Dakota Newspaper Association. The stories I wrote during the session were sent to about 60 weekly and daily newspapers in the state. CNS shut down due to the pandemic and I monitored the 2021 session via the Internet and sent my stories to the Rapid City Journal.

My boss at SDNA didn’t know if CNS would be resurrected this year. I told him I would bow out, citing the drive from my home in Brookings to Pierre, the unpredictable winter weather and concern about working in a building full of strangers during a pandemic. What I didn’t tell him was the truth.

I just couldn’t take the crazy any longer. I couldn’t take the effort wasted on legislation that’s designed to bully and hurt. I couldn’t muster the vigor it takes to write objectively about resolutions that are good for nothing more than political posturing.

When they aren’t considering legislation, lawmakers are passing resolutions — 21 in the House last year and 13 in the Senate. The resolutions don’t have the weight of law, but are supposed to offer an insight into the way legislators think about certain issues. Six years of watching these people and I could never tell who was asking them what they think.

House Concurrent Resolution 6011 asked legislators to support the opinion that Tayamni should be recognized as the official state constellation. That failed in committee. House Concurrent Resolution 6041 asked legislators to acknowledge and honor Native American children who were survivors of the state’s boarding schools. That passed the House but died in the Senate with just nine votes. Senate Concurrent Resolution 607 asked legislators to support the right to bear arms, just in case the federal government tries to revoke the Second Amendment. That sailed through both houses.

Resolutions take time and effort with hearings in committees and in both houses. SCR607 was successful, but at the end of the day all its sponsors have is a piece of paper that says a majority of the South Dakota Legislature likes guns. Is that really what the people that we send to Pierre should be doing with their time?

Each year the largely Republican Legislature seems to have its priorities in the wrong place. Bills that pick on the transgendered pass easily while last year members of the GOP said, “There’s nothing to see here” as they killed bills that would have shed light on state airplane usage and the governor’s security costs.

Often, when lawmakers want to make it safe for the rest of us to go to the bathroom or make abortions impossible to get or guns easier to get, they are getting their marching orders from outside the state.

When the bill is heard in committee, its national backer will testify—often over the phone or via Skype—seeming to give the bill stature by saying that the same legislation is being considered in 20 or 30 statehouses.

The most egregious example of this took place in 2020 with the consideration of HB1225, which would prohibit state funding of any abortion. It apparently didn’t matter to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, that South Dakota already had such a law on the books.

The bill’s real sponsor, former military lawyer Christopher Sevier, testified via telephone. He grandly assured the committee that when South Dakota and other state Legislatures endorsed bills like HB1225 it would send a clear message to Congress that America needs to end abortion once and for all. This is the same Christopher Sevier who, in an attempt to protest gay marriage laws, sued states that would not recognize his marriage to his laptop.

Two veteran lobbyists, one representing South Dakota Right to Life, testified against passing the legislation, saying it was largely incomprehensible and that those parts of the bill they did understand were already covered by state law. To its credit, the House State Affairs Committee defeated the bill. Scratch your head over this, though: the vote was 10-3. The humiliation from that debacle didn’t do Frye-Mueller any harm. She was elected to the State Senate.

Bills like these aren’t legislation so much as they’re choreography — designed to see which member of the Republican majority can lean the furthest to the right. With elections for every seat in the Legislature in 2022, during the upcoming session the more moderate Republicans may find themselves trying to defy gravity as they hold their noses and vote for some wacko right-wing bills rather than face primary challenges for not being “conservative” enough.

If I had to place bets on the outcome of the next legislative session, I’d say that some lawmakers will be working overtime to enhance their conservative credentials. There are likely already efforts under way to write legislation that mimics the Texas monstrosity that turns citizens into anti-abortion vigilantes. I’m Catholic and believe in the sanctity of life, but laws that pit citizen against citizen are not what this country should be about.

In journalism circles in South Dakota, we often bemoan the fact that there are fewer and fewer reporters writing about the Legislature. Now there’s one less and I feel bad about that. But not bad enough to force myself back into the press box and try to write objectively about legislation and resolutions that I know are by turns silly, symbolic, wrong-headed and cruel.

