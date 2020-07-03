HICKS: Reflecting on what makes our nation great

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we gear up to celebrate our nation’s independence, I am reminded of our country’s rich history of integrity, sacrifice and the pursuit of happiness. Now more than ever, we need to take the time to reflect on these truths and dig deep into what makes our nation truly great.

The last few months have not been easy for Americans coast to coast as we still feel the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic. I can think of no better backdrop for President Trump to deliver remarks on our freedoms ahead of Independence Day than the Black Hills of South Dakota and Mount Rushmore.

Enshrined in the mountains are four men who shaped our nation; George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. Each president represents important periods in our history. Washington led the colonists in the American Revolution and laid the foundation for our democracy. Jefferson helped write the Declaration of Independence establishing a novel premise in our newly created nation that all men are created equal. Lincoln held our young country together as it was embroiled in a civil war fought to abolished slavery—and in the process, bringing truth to Jefferson’s words once the war was over. Roosevelt provided needed leadership during a time of rapid economic growth and was labeled “the conservation president” for his work to help preserve our land for future generations.