HICKS: Reflecting on what makes our nation great

As we gear up to celebrate our nation’s independence, I am reminded of our country’s rich history of integrity, sacrifice and the pursuit of happiness. Now more than ever, we need to take the time to reflect on these truths and dig deep into what makes our nation truly great.
The last few months have not been easy for Americans coast to coast as we still feel the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic. I can think of no better backdrop for President Trump to deliver remarks on our freedoms ahead of Independence Day than the Black Hills of South Dakota and Mount Rushmore.
Enshrined in the mountains are four men who shaped our nation; George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. Each president represents important periods in our history. Washington led the colonists in the American Revolution and laid the foundation for our democracy. Jefferson helped write the Declaration of Independence establishing a novel premise in our newly created nation that all men are created equal. Lincoln held our young country together as it was embroiled in a civil war fought to abolished slavery—and in the process, bringing truth to Jefferson’s words once the war was over. Roosevelt provided needed leadership during a time of rapid economic growth and was labeled “the conservation president” for his work to help preserve our land for future generations.
It has come as no surprise as to why artist and sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, selected these exceptional men to represent the best of the best in our history.
President Trump and his administration have championed the protection of our parks and lands, like Mount Rushmore. In 2018, as part of a bipartisan budget deal President Trump signed into law important tax credits for carbon capture technology and nuclear power with Republican support. The president also signed the largest public lands bill in decades that permanently reauthorized the Land & Water Conservation Fund, expanded national parks, added 1.3 million acres of protected wilderness, and created five national monuments.
While the Trump administration has made significant strides to protect and improve our natural assets, rioters and looters have proceeded to deface monuments in cities across the nation. This is not only criminal, but demeans the contribution of great men such as those whose likenesses are carved into Mount Rushmore.
One thing is for certain, we cannot erase what our ancestors did, but instead learn and grow from their mistakes. The President has been clear that any acts of racism must be rebuked, so that this history does not repeat itself in our nation. Damaging public property and historical artifacts is not a solution.
It comes at no surprise that Joe Biden the Democrats have remained utterly silent on the destruction of monuments in city centers and parks. Earlier this week, we saw how their blinded outrage got the better of them when the Biden led DNC called the president’s event “glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore.” This deeply flawed logic is sadly what we see day in and day out from the Democrats and their friends in the media.
The true legacy of our country will always be tied to the leadership George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt, and marks an enduring fight to preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every American. President Trump has displayed the leadership and bold action to prove his commitment to these principles on which our nation was founded.
So, as families gather together either in person or virtually, I ask that we take into consideration how great our nation is and to celebrate the freedoms we all enjoy. I have no doubt the celebration of the birth of America with President Trump, Governor Kristi Noem and patriotic Americans will go off without a hitch.
South Dakotans are ready to stand arm-in-arm with the president as he welds the path to the Great American Comeback. I’m proud to be an American and may God bless the United States of America this Independence Day.
Tommy Hicks is the Republican National Committee Co-Chairman.
