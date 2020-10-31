HOLBROOK: America, the road ahead of us

A ship named Hope, funded by the American taxpayer, was launched by our government a few decades ago. For years, Hope was navigated by leaders named Johnson, Carter, Clinton and Obama. The purported purpose of this vessel was to overcome the currents of social, economic disquiet that plagued urban and rural Americans: Poor employment prospects, sub-standard schools, high crime rates and dissolving families. The lofty objective of Hope was to improve the lives and livelihood of these, our fellow Americans. The attempt was a dismal failure because, in the final analysis, the grand purpose, to assist, was not truly noble.
The lack of success was due to many factors: Primarily, programs designed to assist those in need were not truly available to those who needed assistance the most. Sadly, assistance went to those with the most political influence. The most tragic statement, though, is that there was no genuine intention of keeping the promise of a better life for America.
Quite the opposite, the promises made were focused on gaining votes; the accrual of raw political power, nothing more. Tragically, when votes were tallied, those Americans in need of assistance were either ignored or completely abandoned in a manner similar to lowering them in a life-boat upon stormy waters. The promise to strengthen the social and economic fabric of urban and rural communities was indeed an empty promise.
Hope, now, has a new Captain and navigator. The currents being navigated are, indeed, treacherous; strength and determination are required. At every step in our journey toward a better America, Hope is faced with turbulence; partisan bickering being the most flagrant. However, the Captain of Hope is strong and laser focused on improving the lives of all Americans. This Captain, the 45th President of the United States of America, has every intention of keeping a promise so solemnly made. Over the course of the last few years, promises made were promises kept.
We are now energy independent; burdensome and unneeded government regulations are being decreased; judicial power is interpreting the U.S. Constitution, not making policy; we are no longer extending military power in meaningless conflicts throughout the globe; our trade policies now take into account the lives and livelihood of American people; and we are respected by major players on the international field.
This Captain’s promise was not based on the desire to accrue raw political power. The promise was made four years ago and continues on its course. The basis of that promise: Genuine concern for the citizens of the United State of America.
Now, to the issue of Unity. Some political quarters in this country talk about Unity in America while participating in actions detrimental to it. Affixing blame for divisive actions is counter-productive; indeed harmful. So, let us take look at the situation from a different perspective. First, there has been a dramatic decline in people referring to themselves as centrists or moderates. The description is now along the line of conservative or liberal. This is on the broad spectrum of American society. So, let us make a deeper analysis of this division.
It is a little-known fact that in the 1990s, new rules that prescribed standards of behavior in Congress were changed. Those rules discouraged friendships and social contacts across party lines. This weakening of social contacts produced behavior more akin to hatred than kindness and understanding. I am saddened by this fact, aren’t you?
Finally, we are Americans. We live in an extraordinary country; we are truly an exceptional group of people. Our desires and hopes for a better life for ourselves and our families burn deeply within us and will never be extinguished.
Yes, we have concerns, not fears. This is not a fearful land. Yes, we are divided and must peer deeply into our own souls to determine the roots and cause of that division. We are Americans and can overcome obstacles in our collective path to a better America, that is, if we work together.
As Benjamin Franklin stated….” You have a Constitutional Republic, if you can keep it.”
