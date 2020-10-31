HOLBROOK: America, the road ahead of us

A ship named Hope, funded by the American taxpayer, was launched by our government a few decades ago. For years, Hope was navigated by leaders named Johnson, Carter, Clinton and Obama. The purported purpose of this vessel was to overcome the currents of social, economic disquiet that plagued urban and rural Americans: Poor employment prospects, sub-standard schools, high crime rates and dissolving families. The lofty objective of Hope was to improve the lives and livelihood of these, our fellow Americans. The attempt was a dismal failure because, in the final analysis, the grand purpose, to assist, was not truly noble.

The lack of success was due to many factors: Primarily, programs designed to assist those in need were not truly available to those who needed assistance the most. Sadly, assistance went to those with the most political influence. The most tragic statement, though, is that there was no genuine intention of keeping the promise of a better life for America.

Quite the opposite, the promises made were focused on gaining votes; the accrual of raw political power, nothing more. Tragically, when votes were tallied, those Americans in need of assistance were either ignored or completely abandoned in a manner similar to lowering them in a life-boat upon stormy waters. The promise to strengthen the social and economic fabric of urban and rural communities was indeed an empty promise.