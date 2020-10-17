HOLBROOK: Nation's fabric is being unraveled

The threads that form our society and the stitches that hold our nation’s fabric together are being weakened by a determined few. That small handful of vociferous activists claim to have the best interest of this nation on their minds. Quite the opposite. Inspect their claims and identify the motive. The arguments are based on false information; their primary motivation is the accrual of raw power over the lives of others.

The core principles of our Constitutional Republic are under assault. The values and laws that guide America are being diminished, disregarded or completely ignored. Our Bill of Rights, our guarantee of personal freedoms and rights, once sacrosanct, is now scorned by some segments on the political spectrum.

The consequences of this erosion at all levels of our social, political and economic fabric are manifold and deeply troubling. One thread of our social fabric, our babies, our future, is being destroyed in the wombs of their mothers.

Equally as frightening is the unraveling of the stitch that holds many threads together; the American family. This segment of our society is being weakened by economic uncertainty and financial necessity. Parents, both mothers and fathers, must work to ensure economic survival. The result: Parental responsibilities are relinquished to others outside the family.