HOLBROOK: The application of political power

Someone wise once said: “The United States can always be relied upon to do the right thing — having first exhausted all possible alternatives.” This statement is a plea for the judicious and wise use of power.
The recent meeting by the City Council of Rapid City to consider a local “mask mandate” to halt the spread of COVID-19 is a prime example of the quotation above. Under the current pandemic conditions, we depend on our local elected officials to show a deep understanding and intelligent application of knowledge.
Knowledge pertaining to the pandemic must include recent experiences of other geographical areas as related to their mask mandates. European countries (Austria, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom) all areas with mask mandates have seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 infections. In our own country, Oklahoma and California (mask mandate states) are experiencing the same. That knowledge should be a guiding light to our local governing officials. In condensed form: The experience of many nations shows that striving to stop the virus through a mandated use of masks may be similar to attempting to prohibit the flight of a mosquito with a chain-link fence.
Also, consider the drastic changes that will occur when, or if, the mask mandate is passed. A clear comprehension of this is critical to the welfare of our community. Let us look at the lifeblood of our economy; our local businesses. It is distinctly possible, or highly probable, that our local businesses will witness an unendurable decline in income; severe to the point of business closures. That loss is only part of this economic equation.
This financial aspect of the mask mandate issue goes beyond an individual’s loss of a “livelihood”. When private businesses can no longer operate, the tax base declines. The consequence of this revenue reduction: An erosion of essential services.
An additional repercussion stemming from the proposed mask mandate must be considered. There is a distinct possibility that our city government will face legal challenges from local businesses in the form of a class action lawsuit. This will require the city to expend limited resources in its defense.
Let us review the past few days. On Thursday, 19 November, 2020, our City Council met to consider the proposed “mask mandate.” Public comments were made; the majority of which were in opposition to the mandate. A resolution was proposed and defeated. The vote went back to the initial proposal where a five to five tie occurred. The Mayor broke that tie on the side of the proposal.
Now, the question: Did our Mayor have that tie-breaking authority? The current municipal codes do not reflect such authority (RC Municipal Code 2.08.080, section C). However, in 2017, the South Dakota legislature gave mayors this authority so long as the ordinance “does not expend or appropriate money” (SDCL 9-8-10). It is important to focus on the phrase: “does not expend or appropriate money.” The approval of the mask mandate will, indeed, necessitate the expenditure and appropriation of funds for litigation fees. Those monies will come from the taxpayers whose voices were ignored at the first reading of the mask mandate.
Jeff Holbrook is the Chairman of the Pennington County Republican Party.
