HOLBROOK: The application of political power

Someone wise once said: “The United States can always be relied upon to do the right thing — having first exhausted all possible alternatives.” This statement is a plea for the judicious and wise use of power.

The recent meeting by the City Council of Rapid City to consider a local “mask mandate” to halt the spread of COVID-19 is a prime example of the quotation above. Under the current pandemic conditions, we depend on our local elected officials to show a deep understanding and intelligent application of knowledge.

Knowledge pertaining to the pandemic must include recent experiences of other geographical areas as related to their mask mandates. European countries (Austria, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom) all areas with mask mandates have seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 infections. In our own country, Oklahoma and California (mask mandate states) are experiencing the same. That knowledge should be a guiding light to our local governing officials. In condensed form: The experience of many nations shows that striving to stop the virus through a mandated use of masks may be similar to attempting to prohibit the flight of a mosquito with a chain-link fence.