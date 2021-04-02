HOLBROOK: The crisis on our southern border

A crisis now exists on our southern border. This predicament is described in terms of a surge of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States. A reversal of past administration’s border policies by the current President of the United States has worsened this situation. People on both sides of the border are suffering.

This crisis has two dimensions: Humanitarian, coupled with national security implications. First, look at the humanitarian plight: Unaccompanied minors, defined as children under the age of 18, are inundating the border facilities. The current fiscal year (FY) numbers are at 29,000 unaccompanied children.

Compare that to just over 33,000 unaccompanied children in fiscal year 2020.

At that rate, the FY 2021 numbers of children attempting to enter the U.S. without parents could surpass well over 80,000. Additionally, the holding cells for these youngsters cannot accommodate the numbers being placed in them. As a result, infectious diseases (Scabies, lice, flu, and COVID-19) run unchecked.

To further underline the severity of this humanitarian crisis, turn to a report from the “Doctors Without Borders”. According to that organization, “two-thirds of migrants traveling through Mexico have experienced adduction, theft, extortion, torture, and rape”.