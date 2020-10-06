How do all these COVID-19 cases impact the health care system?

Reporting the number of hospitalized patients and number of potential beds can change daily. Hospitalized patients change due to admissions and discharges while the number of potential beds changes due to a hospital’s creation and opening of institutional surge beds. Surge beds are additional inpatient beds that are not necessarily operational nor staffed. An example is the Brookings Health System (BHS), which is licensed for 49 beds, but has the surge capability for up to 80 patient beds. Although there could be a maximum of 80 beds at BHS, it currently has the personnel to handle only 45 of these beds. If BHS initiated its surge plan, more beds would become available and the number of potential beds would change. Therefore, when looking at hospital and ICU bed occupancy percentages, it is important to realize that both the numerator (number of currently hospitalized patients) and the denominator (number of potential beds) can change.