HOWARD: Don't take someone's word, look at the scorecards

I hate to give Sen. Lee Schoenbeck the time of day; however, you, the taxpayer, needs to be aware of the lies being spewed by the establishment RINOs in the hopes of lulling you into a false sense of security.

The scorecard he claims is so great in here, Elevate's, is a joke, unless you support bigger government and more reckless spending. Elevate Rapid City is not an organization that is fighting for free-market capitalism (I truly wish they were). They fight for "diversity and inclusion," and more government largesse for multi-million-dollar big businesses in our state, many of whom are large donors to the establishment. They most certainly are not trying to look out for the average taxpayer!

I'll never forget when Elevate came out opposed to the Women in Sports bill and they have also opposed any bill trying to reign in the out-of-control transgender agenda. Elevate loves to get involved in social issues and makes no bones about being as liberal as they come in their ideology. In 2020 they opposed a common-sense bill to prohibit cross-sex hormones being given to minors as well as gender reassignment surgeries in minors. Why any Christian or conservative business owner would have anything to do with them is beyond me.

That same year, Elevate scored us on whether or not we voted to rename our tech schools as technical colleges!

Seriously?! And yes, conservatives by and large voted no on that because the term "college" traditionally means you are working towards a 4-year degree... technical institutes or schools are not conferring 4-year degrees and there should be a clear difference in language so as to avoid confusion as to mission and outcome. But alas, Elevate thought that's what they needed to score us on, lol.

And again, that year they scored us on whether or not we voted for needs-based scholarships. Needs-based scholarships usedto be an issue brought by Dems every single year...until RINOs decided to jump onto the bandwagon two years ago. It's a pet project of one of the top Republican donors in the state, so you can guess why RINOs suddenly decided they supported the issue. I will not apologize for opposing the state getting involved in this issue, and I've told this donor personally that if it is such a big deal to him he is perfectly capable of funding it completely with his own money (he has his name on a stadium, trust me, he can afford to completely fund all his "great ideas" without forcing you to help)... but he's one of those that wants "buy-in' from the state...he wants you to give up your tax dollars for what he considers to be a top priority. There is nothing stopping someone that is poor from excelling and meeting the standards for an academic scholarship (I'm one of many living examples of that being the case). We have been lowering standards and encouraging folks to go to college who are not ready for many years now...deviating from focusing on academic achievement is a recipe for failure.

On their recent scorecard, Elevate listed SB182 as a bill they opposed. In our gun-loving state, why would they oppose a bill to prohibit discrimination against someone involved in the firearms industry?! They also supported the bill to spend $200M in taxpayer funds to line developer's pockets. The bill Schoenbeck loves basically takes your tax dollars and pays for the infrastructure on land developers are developing with no requirement those savings be passed onto the "workforce housing" home buyer! It has always (until now) been the responsibility of the developer to pay the costs of developing their land!

We had an actual developer (conservative) stand on the floor and repeatedly speak against it. But Elevate is simply out to get as much of your tax dollars as possible, even if in this case it's going to go to the biggest developers in the state (they'll be the only ones ready to take advantage of this fund) and simply padding their pockets.

Schoenbeck wouldn't know what a conservative is if it jumped up and bit him. Why should government be involved in housing in the first place (our governor actually made a comment saying that government should not be involved in housing... although she did then bring the $200M bill)? Several of the largest developers who will benefit from this bill are huge donors to the establishment. Does anyone else see a pattern here?

Conservatives believe in the free-market. RINOs want more and more "public/private partnerships" which are really soft forms of socialism. Unfortunately RINOs want government interference at every step of the way because it increases their power over you.

Elevate supported having Spanish used on driver's licensing exams, they supported making it harder for citizens to appeal a county zoning decision, and they have yet to see a bill to spend money on our university campuses that they don't support. They are big spenders and want the state to be a big spender as well. Well, conservatives are not big spenders...is that a news flash for anyone? I didn't think so.

Citizens for Liberty is a conservative organization. It was initially formed during the rise of the Tea Party movement and it has stayed true to its roots. They score on issues that the average hard-working citizen cares about.

This year, CFL scored legislators on whether or not they voted for decreasing taxes (hmmm...seems like a common-sense conservative stance)... Elevate can't be bothered to score anyone on their stand on decreasing taxes though (they actually do score folks and support increasing taxes and fees). CFL opposed allowing counties to implement a sales tax...again, Elevate was silent. CFL scored on a bill to strengthen your right to self defense...again, Elevate is silent. CFL scored on allowing you the freedom to refuse the covid shot...Elevate supported allowing businesses to force you to take the shot or not have a job.

Please do not take anyone's word for this. Look at the different scorecards and see which one actually aligns with a conservative worldview and which one is pushing for more and more spending, more "public/private partnerships," less individual freedom, and more taxpayer-funded largesse for Big Business.

Oh, and lest anyone forget, Schoenbeck is the architect behind the redistricting that specifically targeted conservatives across our state. In one east river district he made sure four conservatives ended up in the same district, so he could eliminate at least 1-2 of them. Same thing in multiple districts. Schoenbeck has a very distorted perception of reality...a conservative to him is someone that votes to expand the budget and fund every pet project brought by every RINO every session. When actual conservatives are fighting to reduce taxes and return your hard-earned money to you, the taxpayer, he fights it every step of the way. He opposed the sales tax reduction, he opposed the sales tax removal from food, he opposed putting our excess revenue into a trust fund (instead he wants to spend it on his pork projects), and on and on.

Just as Reagan once said of Marxism and Leninism, that they will be left on the "ash heap of history," so too that is where Schoenbeck and his lies belong.

Representative Taffy Howard represented District 33 in the state legislature until she ran for Congress in this year's primary.