HOWARD: Medicaid: Is expansion right for South Dakota?

Medicaid and Medicare were established in 1965 under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s massive government expansion called the “Great Society.” Medicare was intended to be health insurance for the elderly who were not adequately covered by employee-based programs, and Medicaid was to be health insurance for the poor. Medicare is an actual health insurance program for the elderly; Medicaid, however, is a social welfare program.

In 2010, Congress passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) also known as “Obamacare.” That act required Medicaid to take on childless, able-bodied adults with income up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). According to the US Department of Health & Human Services website, FPL for a single adult is $13,590, which makes 138% of FPL $18,750. In 2012, the Supreme Court found that mandatory Medicaid expansion was unconstitutional and would be left up to the states.

Since then, only four states west of the Mississippi, out of 12 total, have resisted the siren song of federal money: South Dakota, Wyoming, Kansas, and Texas. Those four all have some of the lowest Medicaid enrollment numbers of all the states and the 12 that have not expanded all have below average enrollment numbers.

The Medicaid.gov website says Medicaid covers “…eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. Medicaid is administered by states, according to FEDERAL requirements. The program is funded jointly by states and the federal government.” Medicaid is the “single largest source of health coverage in the United States.”

To receive federal Medicaid funds, certain groups and services must be covered in addition to optional ones. South Dakota already goes beyond mandatory requirements by covering home and community-based services, organ transplant service, adult dental services, child dental services, Healthy Homes, transportation assurance, etc.

In my first year as a legislator assigned to the Appropriations Committee and Joint Committee on Appropriations, I came to picture Medicaid as a three-legged stool: Eligibles (those who qualify for Medicaid), Providers (those who give Medicaid services), and Benefits (what the state covers under Medicaid for eligible persons). That year we expanded two of the three legs by adding more providers and more benefits, which expanded the overall Medicaid program in our state.

Breaking traditional protocol, I spoke against the expansion of Medicaid in the general appropriation bill. More votes were cast against the ‘g-bill’ that year than probably ever in South Dakota history. The bill still passed, and my speech didn’t win me any fans in the Daugaard administration or in the South Dakota healthcare industry, but I will never forget the legislators and staff who thanked me afterwards for having the courage to speak the truth. Being a rookie, I didn’t realize how rare that is; it was my first year, after all. It’s simply not politically correct to criticize anyone for expanding government in our supposedly “conservative” state.

So, what changes with Medicaid expansion?

Single, childless, able-bodied adults who are not currently eligible will be added to the rolls. At present, a young adult receiving Medicaid must meet income guidelines and: be disabled and receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or have dependent children.

Medicaid is funded jointly by the state and federal government. The state’s share is determined by the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) rate, which changes every year according to that state’s per capita income compared with other states. The higher a state’s per capita income, the larger the state share of the payment, but the fed’s share can never fall below 50%. South Dakota’s current FMAP rate is about 57% federal (which does not include a 6.2% bump during the “public health emergency,” which was just extended another three months out to the middle of October), with the state picking up roughly 43% of Medicaid costs. In FY22, the fiscal year that just ended, over $1.1B of our $5B state budget was spent on Medicaid. Almost 22% of our entire state budget was spent on this one welfare program - before expansion!

South Dakota had over 127,000 Medicaid enrollees by July 1, 2022, so well over 14% of our population is already receiving Medicaid. If we add in the 18K on CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), that goes up to over 16% of our population receiving taxpayer-funded medical services in South Dakota. In contrast, 25-37% of the population in many of the states that did expand is enrolled in Medicaid. I should note that 47% of South Dakota medical service enrollees received some sort of covered medical service in the month of June. The total cost of those services was a whopping $110 million or just over $1,600 per recipient. Imagine how increasing those numbers would affect our state.

Republicans typically believe that expanding the welfare state discourages personal responsibility. For example, a business owner in my district hires ex-convicts and teaches them a skill they would normally spend thousands of dollars learning at one of our technical schools, saving them that cost. He told me that most of them do not stay past a few weeks because it’s easier for them to stay home and collect welfare. That’s just one anecdotal story, but the broader the welfare, the more incentive not to work, which does harm to our state and nation.

The fiscal note on Amendment D (Medicaid expansion) shows the federal government would pay their regular FMAP rate for current enrollees plus an additional 5% for two years after expansion. For the added enrollees, the federal government would pay 90% and the state would pay 10%. Care for the incarcerated breaks down the same way, 90% federal/10% state. Any savings would be minimal, and by the end of the second year any savings we would still be receiving would be outstripped by a 3:1 ratio by the additional expenditures we would have and it would only get worse from there.

The federal government is broke and can’t meet Social Security obligations beyond 2035 without drastic changes to the program. Our country is more than $30 trillion in debt, or about $243,000 per taxpayer. Why would we believe that Medicaid obligations will be met?

Do we need a safety net? Yes, but, who is responsible for that safety net?

Throughout history, family relied on family. When that wasn’t possible, the Church provided help. Government was the last option. After decades of welfare expansion, government assistance has become the first option instead of the last. The Department of Social Services has replaced family and faith communities as the primary source of assistance. “Free government money” is never free…it’s always the product of someone’s labor. To return to the strong work ethic and independent spirit that made this nation great, we must find ways to decrease government welfare instead of expanding it.

Representative Taffy Howard represents District 33 in the state legislature. She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in this year's primary.