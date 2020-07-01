Hubner: A case for consulting: Four case studies where applied economics could have saved the day

Business rise, and businesses fall. For those that got washed out, sometimes the problems were preventable, and other times, they weren't. In cases where they were preventable, sometimes they can be so easily solved that it would have taken nothing more than a 5-minute conversation with a solid economic or business consultant to get things back on track.
Business owners tend to be fiercely independent, and occasionally, resistant to necessary change (especially in competitive, conservative small-towns in the midwest and great plains!). But eventually the realities of the market come home to roost. Indeed, it is a well-known statistic that over 50 percent of businesses fail within the first five years. All the rhetoric, hopes, dreams, hard-work, was put to the test, and it didn't pass.
But often enough, it never had to happen, because there's no need to be alone. Here are four real-life situations that I've encountered in the last decade where a five-minute talk with a business economist could have saved the day:
Case Study 1: Global Retail Corporation Loses Millions. A multi-billion dollar retail company with imported materials from China was completely blindsided by Trump's tariffs, which cost the company millions. While this would have been obvious to any informed economist, given the market structure and public political trends, it was not visible to the company until it was too late.
The economic problem here is ignorance about political economics. The would-have been solution was to develop new supply chains from countries that have better trade relations in the case of an emergency, or create a rainy-day fund for when tariffs might get levied.
Case Study 2: New Local Retail Store Goes Under. Another project in Rapid City started a retail store with great fanfare - ads, aggressive social media campaign, and even an airplane with a streamer flying above the city announcing the opening. The trouble is, the store had immediate competitors that could undersell almost 100% of their inventory. It was also located off the beaten path. The business just couldn't make it and shut down less than 18 months later.
The economic problem here was underestimation about competition and industrial organization, and the importance of location. The (would-have-been) solution was to get out of the business entirely or work super hard to differentiate product that isn't already locally in stock; also consider relocating if feasible.
Case Study 3: New Local Coffee Shop Goes Under. Tens of thousands of dollars was spent needlessly remodeling an already-functional and aesthetically-pleasing coffee house in a central location. Everything desirable about the original space - the center fireplace, the booths, the dark accents, the art gallery etc. - was completely removed. The new environment was sterile with bland colors, a cold industrial feel, lack of comfortable seating and zero character - made one of my team's aesthetic consultants say "I feel like I'm nowhere." While the product was good, the service was also mediocre at best. The doors closed less than two years after it started.
The problem here was too much needless remodel overhead, careless and boring interior design, and less than good management and consumer satisfaction. The (would -have-been) solution was to do nothing. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Leave the building as-is. Also, get internal feedback surveys and a system in place to ensure you know what customers are thinking and why they won't come back.
Case Study 4: Retail business in food/drink industry almost implodes. A new local retail chain had a successful partnership at one location downtown. But after over-expanding, management quality dropped, the partnership split, and all the new locations closed except for the original. The business is struggling along to this day.
The economic problem here was "the number 1 killer of new business: overexpansion." Things grow and can get out of hand real quick. With all the fanfare and growth, the business and its owners feel unstoppable. But then all of a sudden, seemingly from nowhere, it all collapses in front of their eyes. The management wasn't prepared to solve so many problems at once and provide all the necessary coordination between locations and managers. The (would-have-been) solution here was to slow down, take stock, and create a feasible strategic plan to anticipate all the coordination, management and logistics of taking it to the next level.
All of these scenarios happened, and they continue to happen everyday in Rapid City and anywhere where "business is open." It underscores the importance of an outside set of eyes, because running a nonprofit or business can be very disorienting. It's easy to get into an echo-chamber where the only voices you hear are the ones around you, but never those from the outside that might have clearer vision. But the good news is there are always helping hands available no matter where you are. Indeed, the best entrepreneurs tend to be those most willing to listen to both outside and inside voices.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a professor of economics at Western Dakota Tech. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
