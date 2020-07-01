Hubner: A case for consulting: Four case studies where applied economics could have saved the day

The problem here was too much needless remodel overhead, careless and boring interior design, and less than good management and consumer satisfaction. The (would -have-been) solution was to do nothing. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Leave the building as-is. Also, get internal feedback surveys and a system in place to ensure you know what customers are thinking and why they won't come back.

Case Study 4: Retail business in food/drink industry almost implodes. A new local retail chain had a successful partnership at one location downtown. But after over-expanding, management quality dropped, the partnership split, and all the new locations closed except for the original. The business is struggling along to this day.

The economic problem here was "the number 1 killer of new business: overexpansion." Things grow and can get out of hand real quick. With all the fanfare and growth, the business and its owners feel unstoppable. But then all of a sudden, seemingly from nowhere, it all collapses in front of their eyes. The management wasn't prepared to solve so many problems at once and provide all the necessary coordination between locations and managers. The (would-have-been) solution here was to slow down, take stock, and create a feasible strategic plan to anticipate all the coordination, management and logistics of taking it to the next level.