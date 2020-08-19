HUBNER: Are employee-owned businesses really Marxist?

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is possibly the largest protest movement in human history. Many people, however, are hesitant to join hands in stopping race-based violence because the Black Lives Matter organization (which does not encompass the whole movement, I should note) has been dubbed “Marxist” by conservative onlookers. And “Marxism” is a scary term that causes all kinds of reactions.
However, “Marxist” and “Marxism” are extremely loose terms that can mean almost anything in today’s popular discourse. For some, it means “we’re against hierarchies; people should rule themselves.” For others, it means “the government should produce everything we need.” Still for others, it means “we’re against capitalism—a systemic of economic exploitation that creates vast inequalities.” Perhaps in future essays, we’ll look more closely at the origins and meaning of Marxism (…instead of just mindlessly reacting to it the way pundits do on television and radio).
Even though I don’t identify as a Marxist (for various reasons), I want to focus on a particular charge against a certain strand of Marxism that I think is problematic. Many contemporary Marxist and socialist economists are not in favor of the government taking over everything, or the abolishment of private property, or even taxing the wealthy. What they’re in favor of is that “the workers own the means of production.” What does this famous phrase mean? For some, it means that all people should somehow control the state (perhaps through violent revolution, or maybe through peaceful legislation), and the state controls the whole productive economy. But that’s not what others mean by the phrase (and not quite Marx himself).
What many contemporary Marxists and democratic socialists mean by “the workers should own the means of production” is that all firms or corporations should be cooperatively owned. In a cooperative, there is no employer-employee relationships. The employer(s) simply is the employee(s). All workers have voting powers to determinate what happens to the firm.
There are countless such employee-owned firms across the globe. Many are in Rapid City — Scheels All Sports, Ace Hardware, the Bread Root, the Surgical and Medical Centers are “physician-owned.” What’s the purpose of such cooperatives? One big reason: it gives power to those who are most invested in the firm on a day-to-day basis: the workers. Second, it prevents centralization of power and profit. Instead of one single owner calling the shots and taking all the profits home, the profits (or “surplus” to use Marx’s economic language) are distributed among the workers who mutually own the firm. While these specific rules might have certain stipulations, that’s the general game. And everyone wins.
Interestingly, many political conservatives and neoclassical economists have become increasingly hostile towards cooperatives in recent days because of their growing popularity and association with “progressive” ideas. I recently had a conversation with someone who was convinced that no large successful cooperatives even existed! Others I’ve talked to criticize cooperatives because they see it as undermining capitalism and the market economy( …even though coops usually emerge from the market economy). In their view, employee-owned businesses should be discouraged from forming so that more billionaires can be created and control larger sectors of the economy, because that’s the only way “jobs will be created.” (And “it’s the American way,” whatever this means.)
Heartbreaker: This is all nonsense. Employee-owned businesses have been around for thousands of years and are a proven model for (a) creating jobs; (b) a more fulfilling work environment where everyone has a say; and (c) a competitive market economy. A case in point: I bought my last fishing pole at Scheels All Sports because they had what I wanted, and Cabelas didn’t. And my last visit to a medical facility was the physician-owned Urgent Care facility on Jackson (tetanus shot update). I guess this makes me a nasty anti-American “Marxist” now for supporting a firm controlled by the workers?
Well, whatever that makes me, I don’t feel bad—and you shouldn’t either. In fact, the biggest benefit of cooperatives and other variants of employee-owned firms is the long-term stability they provide to the economy. As I wrote in a previous article, “Why Should We Care About Economic Inequalities?”, centralizations of power and wealth create hazards for society as a whole, and eventually lead to mass corporate corruption, war and oppression. Cooperatives, while never perfect (since they involve humans), provide an excellent check on this problem because of their inherent distribution of power and money. And best of all, they do it without coercion.
So instead of raising a fuss about certain BLM advocates, Marxist and socialist economists, and political enemies because they want to “put workers in charge,” how about we do the opposite: prioritize our shopping to support our local coops? What if our next business venture—a coffee shop, a grocery store, a law firm, a medical facility—incorporated shared ownership? What if we pressured our lawmakers to give tax benefits to cooperatives and not just to nonprofit organizations and the corporate elite?
We need to think critically and get over the fear of certain economic buzzwords we’ve been trained to react to. Because despite what you’ve heard, I’m here to tell you: Ace Hardware isn’t building gulags.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a professor of economics at Western Dakota Tech. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
