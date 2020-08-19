HUBNER: Are employee-owned businesses really Marxist?

What many contemporary Marxists and democratic socialists mean by “the workers should own the means of production” is that all firms or corporations should be cooperatively owned. In a cooperative, there is no employer-employee relationships. The employer(s) simply is the employee(s). All workers have voting powers to determinate what happens to the firm.

There are countless such employee-owned firms across the globe. Many are in Rapid City — Scheels All Sports, Ace Hardware, the Bread Root, the Surgical and Medical Centers are “physician-owned.” What’s the purpose of such cooperatives? One big reason: it gives power to those who are most invested in the firm on a day-to-day basis: the workers. Second, it prevents centralization of power and profit. Instead of one single owner calling the shots and taking all the profits home, the profits (or “surplus” to use Marx’s economic language) are distributed among the workers who mutually own the firm. While these specific rules might have certain stipulations, that’s the general game. And everyone wins.