HUBNER: “Bankers” or “Banksters”?

It is not uncommon to hear the word “bankster” when referring to commercial and central banks in popular discourse. Why the pejorative? Aren’t banks essential for a healthy economy?
Yes, there is no question that the “financial sector”—the markets of lending, borrowing, investing—is central to our economy. Even during the Greco-Roman world, the Jewish peasants fought hard to destroy the Jerusalem temple (where the record of debts were stored) to wipe out the corrupt financial system that kept them enslaved (they somewhat succeeded to that end in 70 AD, not long after Jesus flipped the money-changers’ tables and declared it a “den of robbers”).
The idea of saving, storing, and lending out capital is as brilliant as it is old. By putting a person’s financial excess “to work,” others have loanable funds available for new productive projects while the original depositor receives a reward (interest) at the same time. The banks, in return for this secure service, profit from transaction fees and slices of interest. It’s a win-win. Geographically, our modern financial sector has its roots in the clearing houses, exchanges, and banks of Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona formed in the 1400s-1600s.
But trouble was brewing at the Bank of England with the “bullionist controversy.”
Originally, banks only loaned out what they had in reserves: if 100 kilos of gold was deposited by savers, up to 100 kilos of gold could be lent out to borrowers. (A 1:1 “reserve ratio”). But shrewd bankers eventually realized that since they were using paper receipts that represented gold (“bank notes” and not “specie”), they could make more money by loaning out more than they actually had (holding on to enough reserves for the typical rate of redemption). They only had a fraction of the reserves they were supposed to, hence “fractional-reserve banking.”
There were two benefits and problems with this. For benefits, (a) the banks made a ton more money, and (b) there was much more credit available to the public (and government!) for borrowing and capital production. For problems, (a) since bank notes functioned as currency, fractional-reserve banking essentially increased the entire supply of money, causing inflation (higher prices and depreciating savings) for everyone, and (b) there was a new systemic risk: what if all the depositors came back to redeem their notes for real gold at the same time? There wasn’t enough to go around; the banks had made a promise they could not fulfill. This was a “bank run.” This whole game of modern banking, then, was a gamble that constantly depended on ensuring sufficient reserves and credit to keep going.
Around 1797–1821, the specie convertibility of Bank of England notes was suspended; you were stuck with paper and the government allowed the banks to continue operating instead of taking them to court. There had already been problems—the currency crisis of 1695-98, bank run of 1707, and now the bank run of 1797. Why keep propping it up? Well, because the benefits provided to the government and the banks (credit and profit) outweighed the risk and costs paid by the people (…at least according to the banks and the government). This created a long-term moral hazard: banks were allowed to make unenforceable financial promises, to create “money” backed by nothing, and forge a system-wide economic boom-bust cycle by artificially expanding and contracting interest rates.
US banking tells the same tale: central or national bank creation, fractional reserve lending, inflation, bank runs and boom-bust (expansion/recession) cycles as a result. Rinse, repeat. Some U.S. Presidents challenged this economic cancer (cf. Andrew Jackson’s “Bank War”). The banksters were rising to power. They could buy anyone out with their own fiat currency—including the government and its army, whichc made them unstoppable.
They still are. Not only is this system considered normal, but it has expanded and globalized. During the Great Depression the government created deposit insurance (FDIC) to offset (further enable) systemic risk. The entire financial system nearly melted down in the 2007-8 Great Recession, and again from September 2019 to Spring of March 2020. Central banks, being “above the law,” now own governments (the Federal Reserve holds $4.6 trillion in US debt) and stock markets (the Bank of Japan owns over 70% of the private equities market) and have the power of lifting up or destroying whole countries with the stroke of a keyboard. This is unprecedented (not to mention economically insane), and documented in Nomi Prins’ “Collusion,” Murray Rothbard’s “A History of Money and Banking in the US,” and others. Indeed, the term “bankster” truly is more appropriate now than ever before.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
