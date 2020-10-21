HUBNER: “Bankers” or “Banksters”?

It is not uncommon to hear the word “bankster” when referring to commercial and central banks in popular discourse. Why the pejorative? Aren’t banks essential for a healthy economy?

Yes, there is no question that the “financial sector”—the markets of lending, borrowing, investing—is central to our economy. Even during the Greco-Roman world, the Jewish peasants fought hard to destroy the Jerusalem temple (where the record of debts were stored) to wipe out the corrupt financial system that kept them enslaved (they somewhat succeeded to that end in 70 AD, not long after Jesus flipped the money-changers’ tables and declared it a “den of robbers”).

The idea of saving, storing, and lending out capital is as brilliant as it is old. By putting a person’s financial excess “to work,” others have loanable funds available for new productive projects while the original depositor receives a reward (interest) at the same time. The banks, in return for this secure service, profit from transaction fees and slices of interest. It’s a win-win. Geographically, our modern financial sector has its roots in the clearing houses, exchanges, and banks of Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona formed in the 1400s-1600s.

But trouble was brewing at the Bank of England with the “bullionist controversy.”