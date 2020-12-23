HUBNER: Best books of the year

I recently joined my friend and colleague Dr. Steven McMullen (Hope College) on his podcast “Faith and Economics,” which is a production of the Association of Christian Economists. He wanted to close out 2020 with a discussion of some of the best books of the year, and he asked me to join him to discuss three of my favorites. (Note however, the book choices had to have been published in the last couple years, and mainly have to do with the religion-economics intersection; that limited my selection a bit.)

The first I picked and discussed was Gary Dorrien’s “Social Democracy in the Making: The Political and Religious Roots of European Socialism.” While it’s pretty academic, the book is actually very readable for intellectual history. Everyone talks about capitalism and socialism, but hardly anyone is familiar with its history in 1800s—especially how churches and Christian thinkers responded to the challenges of industrial capitalism. Having read some on this subject in the last year, I was surprised that about 98% of this 500 page volume was completely new material. Dorrien (a seminary professor and Christian ethicist) chronicles how Anglicans in Britain and various churches and organizations in Germany offered alternatives to industrial capitalism and thought about it—both outside and inside political parties. “Socialism” had countless different forms—guild, cooperative, parliamentary, Marxist, nationalist, imperialist, anti-imperialist, etc. In some ways, the book is a collage of fascinating biographies, and I feel like Dorrien knows how these influential leaders better than they knew themselves! The book is particularly helpful for Americans who are unfamiliar with a European way of thinking and dealing with the common good, and how cooperation over competition, and decentralized power, was the outgrowth of theological conviction. Dorrien’s account as quite balanced, and critical as much as hopeful.