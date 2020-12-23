HUBNER: Best books of the year

I recently joined my friend and colleague Dr. Steven McMullen (Hope College) on his podcast “Faith and Economics,” which is a production of the Association of Christian Economists. He wanted to close out 2020 with a discussion of some of the best books of the year, and he asked me to join him to discuss three of my favorites. (Note however, the book choices had to have been published in the last couple years, and mainly have to do with the religion-economics intersection; that limited my selection a bit.)
The first I picked and discussed was Gary Dorrien’s “Social Democracy in the Making: The Political and Religious Roots of European Socialism.” While it’s pretty academic, the book is actually very readable for intellectual history. Everyone talks about capitalism and socialism, but hardly anyone is familiar with its history in 1800s—especially how churches and Christian thinkers responded to the challenges of industrial capitalism. Having read some on this subject in the last year, I was surprised that about 98% of this 500 page volume was completely new material. Dorrien (a seminary professor and Christian ethicist) chronicles how Anglicans in Britain and various churches and organizations in Germany offered alternatives to industrial capitalism and thought about it—both outside and inside political parties. “Socialism” had countless different forms—guild, cooperative, parliamentary, Marxist, nationalist, imperialist, anti-imperialist, etc. In some ways, the book is a collage of fascinating biographies, and I feel like Dorrien knows how these influential leaders better than they knew themselves! The book is particularly helpful for Americans who are unfamiliar with a European way of thinking and dealing with the common good, and how cooperation over competition, and decentralized power, was the outgrowth of theological conviction. Dorrien’s account as quite balanced, and critical as much as hopeful.
The second was Marjorie Kelly and Ted Howard’s The Making of a Democratic Economy. It’s a much more popular and shorter book. The authors basically argue that, if we believe in democracy for politics, why don’t we believe in democracy for economics? If decentralized power and decision making should be up to the people in a country, then what would it look like if this was applied to the economy? So each chapter looks at different case studies in how this is already happening throughout the world. Each chapter looks at one of principles of a “democratic economy” (or “solidarity economics”): community, inclusion, place, good work, democratic ownership, sustainability, and ethical finance. Most chapters look at work-owned cooperatives in the US, but others look at the work of indigenous communities. Nick Tilsen and Rapid City’s own NDN Collective was featured in a chapter, focusing on building healthy and sustainable community.
The third and fourth choice was Kristen Kobes DuMez’ “Jesus and John Wayne,” and Nomi Prins’ “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.” Because of this column’s economic focus, I’ll look at the latter instead of the former
Prins is a former wall street financial analyst with an insider’s look at central banking. She chronicles events before, during, and after the Great Recession of 2007-8 that empowered the world’s central banks. Each chapter focuses on a different central bank—e.g., Central Bank of Japan, European Central Band, Federal Reserve, etc. U.S’s Federal Reserve is the bully, ring-leader of them all, threatening to tank entire economies with a few simple words. It really is incredible how well the book is documented, and how much power the financial sector now has over the global economy. While I found Dorrien’s details interesting in his book, I wasn’t as enthused by them in Prins’ book (I’m not much of a financial/bank nerd.) But if you’re curious about global economics, this would be important to read.
