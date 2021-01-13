HUBNER: Getting our bearings: Thinking critically about last week’s events

So what words and ideas best describe what happened last week? Here’s a simplified word bank to get us started:
- A. "Fascism" is authoritarian right-wing nationalism.
- B. "Anti-fascism" or ("antifa") is anti- authoritarian right-wing nationalism. ("Antifa" also describes various anti-fascist groups.)
- C. "Nationalism" is a mixture of patriotism and statism, with a mythology of a people (e.g. "Americans") and of a unified history.
- D. "Christian nationalism" is nationalism by American evangelicals, seeing America as uniquely blessed by God and the Christian duty to legislate evangelical morality.
- E. "Patriotism" is love for one's homeland and people.
- F. "Anarchism" is a philosophy against all hierarchies, whether political, economic, or otherwise, and against all rulers, kings, etc.
- G. "Anarchy" is the state of no ruler, though it is popularly conceived as a condition of no law, or as a state of chaos.
- H. "Statism" is idolization and pseudo-worship of the political apparatus, the triumph of political collectivism over the individual and all else.
- I. "Imperialism" describes an aggressive and highly active state, usually colonialist and expansionist (ie conquering of more and more lands and resources.)
- J. "Colonialism" is the conquering of lands and peoples by a group with religious or political or social self-legitimation (traditionally, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, Britain, and France, which colonized most of the world from 1400-1800s), and the system of oppression established by colonizer.
- K. "Caesarism," named after Julius Caesar and Caesar Augustus (the first Roman Emperor who turned the Republic into an Empire with permission by the Senate), refers to citizens' admiration of the highest political leader as being divinely blessed and the keeper of order.
- L. “Terrorism” is “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims” (M-W).
- M. “Sedition” is conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against a political authority/government.
- N. “Insurrection” is a violent uprising against a political authority/government.
- O. “Coup d'é-tat” (or just “coup”) is the overthrow of a government, typically by violent means (as opposed to a “bloodless coup”).
When we gather all the evidence and facts together, it is rather plain that the best descriptors for the events of last week are: A (the President and his fans are authoritarian, right-wing nationalists); C (as implied in A); D (The President and his fans are Christian nationalists, welding together God’s blessing and contemporary political issues, signs about Jesus in one hand and Trump in another); K (the President is viewed as divinely blessed, has been compared to a second-coming “son of God,” and calls for him to “cross the rubicon”—an explicit reference to Julius Caesar becoming dictator before the Roman civil war—appeared in the last three weeks); M and N, with sprinkles of G, L and J.
These last two, M and N (sedition and insurrection) may require more attention, since they appear to be the most controversial and consequential. To what degree did the President’s administration commit sedition, leading to the insurrection of January 6? This would require a lengthy look at many quotes and actions and their context—beyond just this last week. There’s no space to do that here. But in our digital age, it is thankfully very easy to document what’s been said, and document explicitly what inspired certain actors to do certain things. Fabiola Cineas recently provided a helpful compilation of sources, dates, contexts, in a publication for Vox entitled “Donald Trump is the accelerant: A comprehensive timeline…” In my view and of others, it really appears that the historic and infamous events of January 6, 2020 were the icing on the cake, the culmination of a series of re-occurring themes and activities, rather than a random event with mysterious participants and motives.
Among all the other masses of publications and media on this subject out there, another that should not be missed is the spirited, mostly bipartisan, and well-documented essay in the Atlantic by history professor Ibram X. Kendi entitled, “Denial is the Heartbeat of America.” Kendi examines the puzzling rhetoric of politicians—from Biden to the GOP—as they attempt to calm the nerves of constituents and citizens. He questions whether such events are “out of character” for a country such as ours.