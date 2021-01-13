HUBNER: Getting our bearings: Thinking critically about last week’s events

When we gather all the evidence and facts together, it is rather plain that the best descriptors for the events of last week are: A (the President and his fans are authoritarian, right-wing nationalists); C (as implied in A); D (The President and his fans are Christian nationalists, welding together God’s blessing and contemporary political issues, signs about Jesus in one hand and Trump in another); K (the President is viewed as divinely blessed, has been compared to a second-coming “son of God,” and calls for him to “cross the rubicon”—an explicit reference to Julius Caesar becoming dictator before the Roman civil war—appeared in the last three weeks); M and N, with sprinkles of G, L and J.

These last two, M and N (sedition and insurrection) may require more attention, since they appear to be the most controversial and consequential. To what degree did the President’s administration commit sedition, leading to the insurrection of January 6? This would require a lengthy look at many quotes and actions and their context—beyond just this last week. There’s no space to do that here. But in our digital age, it is thankfully very easy to document what’s been said, and document explicitly what inspired certain actors to do certain things. Fabiola Cineas recently provided a helpful compilation of sources, dates, contexts, in a publication for Vox entitled “Donald Trump is the accelerant: A comprehensive timeline…” In my view and of others, it really appears that the historic and infamous events of January 6, 2020 were the icing on the cake, the culmination of a series of re-occurring themes and activities, rather than a random event with mysterious participants and motives.